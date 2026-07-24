RCP shortlisted for national award for next generation campaign

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has been shortlisted for a 2026 Memcom Excellence Award in the Best Lobbying Campaign category for its next generation campaign, recognising the college’s work to amplify the voices of resident doctors and secure action on the future of UK medical training.

Launched in October 2024, the next gen campaign was developed in response to concerns raised by RCP members about the state of medical training, including rising competition ratios for specialty training posts and growing challenges faced by resident doctors.

Through a coordinated programme of member engagement, policy development, communications and influencing activity, the campaign called for a national review of medical training and action to address workforce pressures.

Dr Stephen Joseph, RCP Resident Doctor Committee co-chair, said: ‘The next generation campaign placed member experiences at its heart, drawing on survey data, focus groups, blogs, events, media engagement and direct discussions with government and NHS leaders to build the case for change. Resident doctors told us clearly that the current system was not working as it should, and the RCP used those insights to push medical training higher up the national policy agenda.

‘Being shortlisting for this award is welcome recognition for our members who shared their expertise and helped drive the campaign forward. It shows what can be achieved when physicians speak with a collective voice about the future of their profession.’

The next gen campaign has contributed to a number of significant developments, including the announcement of a national medical training review by NHS England in February 2025 and the introduction of legislation to tackle specialty training bottlenecks (the Medical Training Prioritisation Act) in March 2026. During the campaign, competition ratios became a prominent national workforce policy issue following the RCP’s sustained engagement with members, policymakers and the media.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said: ‘This recognition reflects the power of listening to and working with our members. The next generation campaign has been driven by the experiences, insights and determination of resident doctors across the UK, and I am proud that the RCP has helped bring their concerns to the forefront of national debate.

‘The campaign has shown what can be achieved when member voices are combined with evidence, policy expertise and effective advocacy. It demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that resident doctors have a strong voice in shaping the future of medical training and the medical workforce. I want to thank all our fellows and members who shared their experiences and helped shape our policy and campaigns work.’