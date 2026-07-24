Grungo Law Names Lynda Venuto of Hurffville Elementary School as 2026 South Jersey Teacher of the Year

Cherry Hill, New Jersey – Grungo Law is proud to announce Lynda Venuto of Hurffville Elementary School as the recipient of its 2026 South Jersey Teacher of the Year Award, recognizing her exceptional dedication to education, student success, and the lasting impact she has made on students and families throughout Washington Township.

The annual South Jersey Teacher of the Year program was created as part of Grungo Law’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. Each year, community members are invited to nominate educators who make a meaningful difference in the lives of their students through compassion, leadership, and a commitment to helping every child succeed.

Mrs. Venuto, who has served students in Washington Township for more than 17 years, was selected from numerous nominations submitted by families and community members across South Jersey. Having previously worked as a Basic Skills Interventionist math teacher and now serving as a third-grade classroom teacher at Hurffville Elementary, she has built a reputation for creating a supportive learning environment where students are encouraged to grow both academically and personally.

The nomination highlighted Mrs. Venuto’s remarkable ability to instill confidence in students, particularly those who face academic challenges. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked closely with students through virtual instruction, often adjusting her schedule to accommodate family needs. Her patient and encouraging approach helped students overcome anxieties, develop confidence, and achieve academic growth that extended well beyond the classroom.

“Exceptional teachers leave a lasting impact that extends far beyond the classroom,” said Richard Grungo Jr., Esq., founder of Grungo Law. “They help build confidence, encourage growth, and play an important role in shaping the future of our communities. We are proud to recognize Mrs. Venuto for the difference she has made in the lives of her students and the positive influence she continues to have on families throughout South Jersey.”

“After speaking with Principal Holck, it was easy to see why Mrs. Venuto was nominated for this recognition,” said Christine Lafferty, Esq., Director of Grungo Gives. “Everyone described her as the heart of the building and a ray of sunshine. She’s the person who is always willing to help others, whether it’s supporting a student, assisting a fellow teacher, or stepping in wherever she’s needed. Her selflessness, positivity, and dedication to her school community make her incredibly deserving of this award.”

In addition to receiving the Grungo Law South Jersey Teacher of the Year Award, Mrs. Venuto received a $500 gift card, will be recognized across Grungo Law’s social media platforms, and will be featured on the firm’s digital billboards throughout South Jersey.

At Grungo Law, supporting education and celebrating those who make a difference in the community is a reflection of the firm’s commitment to local families. Through initiatives like the South Jersey Teacher of the Year Award and other Giving Back programs, the firm strives to recognize the individuals who strengthen our communities and inspire future generations.

Watch our YouTube Short to see Lynda Venuto receive the 2026 South Jersey Teacher of the Year Award.

Grungo Law is a premier personal injury law firm serving clients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, representing families affected by personal injury, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, dram shop liability, dog bites, and workers' compensation. Built on the values of family, honesty, communication, commitment, and community, Grungo Law combines experienced legal advocacy with a client-first approach. The firm offers free consultations and works on a contingency fee basis, so clients pay no legal fees unless compensation is recovered. Led by CEO and trial attorney Richard Grungo, Jr., Esq., the team includes Certified Civil Trial Attorney José Hernandez, Esq., both recognized by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. Fluent in English and Spanish, José Hernandez, Esq., represents Spanish-speaking clients with the support of a bilingual legal team from the initial consultation through case resolution. Learn more at grungolaw.com. Original Source

Grungo Law

1926 Greentree Road Suite 110 Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

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info@grungolaw.com

https://www.grungolaw.com/

Press Contact : Caroline Bartosik

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