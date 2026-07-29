Faircom New York Joins Avalon Consulting Group, Creating a Stronger Agency Built for What’s Next

Allison Porter, president of Avalon Consulting Group, will lead the newly combined Avalon and Faircom New York agency, building what’s next in nonprofit marketing and fundraising.

The integration unites two respected, female-led nonprofit fundraising agencies and expands their capabilities in strategy, creative, direct response, and data.

The nonprofit sector needs partners who go deeper, move faster, and make smarter decisions with better data. This integration is built to make us stronger for our clients and the missions they serve.” — Michael Kulpinsky, Chief Operating Officer, VeraData Holdings

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeraData Holdings today announced the integration of its agency, Faircom New York, into its lead agency, Avalon Consulting Group. The integration brings together two of the nonprofit sector’s most experienced, mission-focused, and female-led fundraising agencies under one Avalon brand.

The move is designed to create a stronger, smarter agency for nonprofit organizations navigating a continuously changing sector. Donor behavior is shifting. Budgets are under pressure. Expectations for fundraising performance, personalization, and strategic partnership continue to rise. By bringing Faircom New York and Avalon together, the company is expanding the depth of talent, collaboration, insight, and cutting-edge tech capability available to nonprofit clients.

Faircom New York, founded by Corinne Servily, has served nonprofit organizations for more than 30 years with direct-response strategy, creative development, and deeply committed client service. Avalon Consulting Group has built its own nearly three-decade legacy as a values-driven fundraising agency known for strategic rigor, multichannel campaigns, and long-standing client relationships.

Together, they form one unified agency with expanded strength in donor acquisition, retention, mid-level strategy, creative development, direct mail, digital fundraising and data-informed optimization, backed by the Donor Science™ infrastructure.

“The nonprofit sector needs partners who can go deeper, move faster, and make smarter decisions with better data,” said Michael Kulpinsky, Chief Operating Officer, VeraData Holdings. “This integration is built to make us stronger for our clients and the missions they serve, with growth as a means to that end and not the goal itself. Together, supported by VeraData’s data science and technology infrastructure, they represent the kind of agency we believe the sector needs now and in the future.”

For nonprofit clients, the integration provides access to a broader team of experienced practitioners, expanded creative and strategic resources, proprietary data tools, predictive modeling, and the enterprise's full-service capabilities. Existing client relationships, contracts, and day-to-day points of contact will remain in place.

“We have long admired Faircom New York because Corinne and her team have built something rare,” said Allison Porter, founder & president of Avalon Consulting Group. “They are incredibly talented, deeply committed to their clients, and grounded in the same belief that great fundraising requires strategy, creativity, accountability, and care. Bringing our teams together gives clients more of what matters: more collaboration, more expertise, more capability, and more ways to help them grow.”

The unified Avalon will combine high-touch client service with expanded enterprise capabilities, including one-to-one marketing at scale, predictive modeling, analytics and reporting intelligence, audience segmentation, omnichannel strategy, media planning, creative testing, and human-assisted AI. The agency will continue to serve nonprofit organizations across missions, sizes, and fundraising programs with a focus on helping clients raise more money so they can have a greater impact.

“We have always believed nonprofits deserve a partner who understands the mission and stands behind the work,” said Corinne Servily, founder of Faircom New York. “Avalon was built on that same belief. This next step allows our clients to maintain the relationships and trust they value while gaining access to even greater strategic depth, data intelligence, and fundraising expertise. That is the best of both worlds.”

The integration reflects the enterprise’s continued investment in building what’s next in nonprofit marketing and fundraising. Avalon, Faircom New York, and Teal Media have already been operating together as partner agencies, contributing distinct expertise to a connected system designed to drive more predictable fundraising growth.

Faircom New York will transition to the Avalon Consulting Group brand over the next month.

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About Avalon Consulting Group

Avalon Consulting Group is a full-service fundraising and marketing agency serving nonprofit organizations with strategy, creative, direct response, digital, analytics, and integrated campaign expertise. As part of the VeraData enterprise, Avalon helps nonprofits build stronger donor relationships, improve fundraising performance, and advance their missions. For more information, visit avalonconsulting.net.

About VeraData Holdings

VeraData Holdings is a data-driven constituent experience management enterprise helping mission-driven organizations achieve accelerated growth through integrated supporter experiences across platforms, channels, and devices. Through its agencies and technology infrastructure, VeraData brings together strategy, creative, media, production, data, analytics, and artificial intelligence to help nonprofit organizations deepen relationships and grow fundraising performance. For more information, visit VeraData.com.

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