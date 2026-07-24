The Secrets to the AI-Powered Exit Hits #1 on Amazon in Four Business Categories and Enters Global Distribution

Marc Adams' new book tops 4 Amazon business categories, including Private Equity and Valuation, and is now available at Barnes & Noble and bookstores worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Secrets to the AI-Powered Exit , the new book by Marc Adams, creator of the Double & Exit Framework, has reached #1 on Amazon in the United States in four business categories within days of its launch: Valuation, Private Equity, Business Consolidations & Mergers, and Corporate Finance. The book also reached the top ten in Amazon's overall Finance category in the United States and charted internationally, including a #1 category ranking in Australia and a top 100 business ranking in India. It has now entered global distribution and is available at Barnes & Noble and orderable from bookstores worldwide, alongside Amazon."The response tells me owners are hungry for this conversation," said Adams. "Eight or nine out of every ten businesses that go to market never sell, and the owners who do sell typically lose 30 to 50 percent to fees and taxes. A book about fixing that going to number one in four categories in its first week says the problem is even more widely felt than I knew."The book shows business owners how to use artificial intelligence to grow profit and make their businesses run without them, and how Adams' aligned capital solution builds a group around an owner's business to double its value in six months or less, with no equity given up, no debt, and no personal guarantees. Owners who plan early, Adams writes, can legally keep up to 90 percent of the sale price instead of barely 60.Adams, a stage four cancer survivor, wrote the book from his boat between Venice and the Greek islands. His mission, sparked by a question from his ten-year-old son during his recovery, is to change the way companies are bought, valued, and sold all over the world.The Secrets to the AI-Powered Exit is available now in paperback and ebook at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and bookstores worldwide, with an audiobook edition to follow.About Marc Adams:Marc Adams is the founder of Acquisitions4You and creator of the Double & Exit Framework, with more than thirty years and over $2 billion of client growth and exit stories. His first book, The Secrets to 10Xing Your Business and Cashing Out Tax Free, became an international bestseller and was featured in Times Square.Media Contact:Marc AdamsAcquisitions4YouEmail: marc@acquisitions4you.comWebsite: https://acquisitions4you.com

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