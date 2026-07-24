Comptroller Mendoza releases video celebrating Chicago’s historic Bronzeville neighborhood

Video is latest in a series promoting neighborhoods and tourism destinations around the state

Step into arts and culture, cuisine and history, on a tour of beautiful Bronzeville. In her latest video (opens in new tab) , Comptroller Mendoza visits several local businesses to showcase the people, entrepreneurship, and places that make this historic neighborhood a place you need to visit.

?Comptroller Mendoza, Chicago's son and acclaimed actor Harry Lennix, and other Bronzeville residents, take viewers on a tour featuring stops at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, Carver 47 Food and Wellness Market, the Bronzeville Winery and so much more. The video is the latest in a series promoting neighborhoods and tourism destinations around the state.

“I always have so much fun filming these videos, exploring areas and finding hidden treasures,” Comptroller Mendoza said. “Even after living in and exploring so many places in Chicago throughout my life, I’m still discovering new places to visit, and I encourage everyone to come see all that Bronzeville has to offer for themselves.”

Bronzeville, on the South Side of Chicago, is the epicenter of African American culture and offers rich history. In the 20th century, the area was known as the “Black Metropolis,” serving as a mecca of Black-owned businesses, jazz music, arts and civil rights.

In the video, Comptroller Mendoza talks with The Blacklist actor Harry Lennix who is co-founding the Lillian Marcie Center which will highlight Black performing arts. She also visits Little Black Pearl Art & Design Center, The Kut Barbershop, Ain’t She Sweet Café, Bronzeville Boutique, Nitro Nostalgia and Gallery Guichard.

“Bronzeville is such a special place, providing a look at important historical reminders like the Ida B. Wells-Barnett House and the Pilgrim Baptist Church where gospel was born, along with new residential development and expansion of the South Side Community Art Center,” continued Mendoza.

Comptroller Mendoza has put out several similar videos, encouraging visitors to try new places and helping to generate revenue for local businesses. This is good for the local and state economy, increasing revenues and helping pay the state’s bills.

In other videos, podcasts and reels, Comptroller Mendoza has taken viewers on a tour of shops, restaurants and attractions in Little Village, Asia on Argyle, Chinatown, the Southeast Side of Chicago, Hyde Park, Southern Illinois, Morton, the Du Quoin State Fair, the Illinois State Fair, and more. You can find all these videos on the Comptroller’s YouTube channel. In previous years, Comptroller Mendoza highlighted Galesburg, Springfield, Kaskaskia and Vandalia, among others.

Bronzeville video (opens in new tab)