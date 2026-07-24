iCode Bringing Unitree R1 EDU Humanoid Robots to 16 Campuses for New Youth Innovation Program

iCode Youth Innovation Program Students work with a Unitree Humanoid Robot

Advanced college acceleration program gives high school students hands-on experience in humanoid robotics, AI, engineering and real-world innovation.

The Youth Innovation Program gives ambitious students access to advanced technology and the opportunity to turn that access into meaningful, college-ready accomplishments.” — Abid Abedi, Abedi, Founder and CEO of iCode.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCode, a leading provider of instructor-led technology education for children and teenagers, today announced the imminent arrival of Unitree R1 EDU humanoid robots at 16 select iCode campuses. iCode's new Youth Innovation Program will feature the advanced programmable humanoid robots as a central element. This advanced college acceleration experience is intended to assist high school students in developing the necessary skills, projects, and confidence to differentiate themselves in the college admissions process.The Unitree R1 EDU's introduction represents a substantial expansion of the advanced technology that is accessible to iCode students. Youth Innovation Program participants will paticipate in team oriented projects involving programming, engineering, problem-solving, and artificial intelligence by directly interacting with a highly capable humanoid robotics platform, instead of learning robotics only through simulations or traditional educational kits.Abid Abedi, the founder and CEO of iCode, stated, "The Youth Innovation Program is designed to provide ambitious students with the opportunity to engage in work that is genuinely uncommon at the high school level." "We are providing students with access to technology that is typically found in university laboratories and professional research environments by integrating advanced humanoid robots into our campuses." More importantly, we are assisting them in transforming that access into meaningful projects, documented accomplishments, and compelling stories that they can incorporate into their college applications and interviews.The Unitree R1 EDU is a humanoid robot that is agile and stands at a height of approximately four feet. It was designed for the purposes of research, education, and advanced software development. Its open development interfaces, sensors, visual systems, and programmable joints allow students to go beyond basic robotics exercises and explore how software interacts with an intelligent physical system.Furthermore, the robot will function as an advanced learning platform rather than a mere classroom demonstration. Students will investigate the manner in which humanoid robots perceive their surroundings, respond to commands, navigate physical environments, and execute programmed behaviors with the assistance of iCode instructors and mentors. Students will be faced with the task of identifying practical problems and developing original projects that integrate robotics, programming, 3D Printing, artificial intelligence, automation, and engineering as their skills develop.A College Accelerator Based on Real AchievementsThe Youth Innovation Program is an eight-week experience that is application-based and designed for students between the ages of 14 and 18. Participants will receive personalized guidance while working in small, collaborative teams, with each cohort restricted to 12 students.The development process will reflect the method that technology professionals use to tackle complex projects, and students will progress through it. They will investigate a challenge, acquire the requisite technical knowledge, construct a functional solution, evaluate and refine their concepts, document their decisions, and present the completed project to an audience.The curriculum will foster the development of students' capabilities in six primary areas:Proficient in technical abilitiesAnalytical reasoningExchange of informationManagement of projectsWorking togetherGrowth of one's portfolioThe program will conclude with a concluding showcase, during which students will present their work, demonstrate their creations, and respond to inquiries regarding the decisions, obstacles, and solutions that influenced their projects.Participants will be provided with documented evidence of their work upon completion of the program. This evidence may consist of a portfolio-ready project, written project case study, functional demonstration, technical presentation, and skills portfolio. The purpose of these materials is to assist students in elucidating not only the item they constructed but also the method by which they approached the challenge and the lessons they acquired during the process."Colleges evaluate thousands of applicants with exceptional grades, test scores, and comparable extracurricular activities," Abedi stated. "A student who can confidently articulate how they collaborated with a team to develop, program, and present a genuine humanoid robotics project has a unique perspective to share." They have exhibited the capacity to transform an idea into a tangible object, as well as perseverance, creativity, and initiative.The Youth Innovation Program will provide students with exposure to a broader range of tools and disciplines, although the Unitree R1 EDU will be one of the most visible technologies in the program. Students may study Python programming, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, web and application development, cloud technology, APIs, user-experience design, and technical exposition, contingent upon the direction of their project.The goal is not to assert immediate mastery of all technologies. Rather, students will establish a robust foundation, acquire an understanding of the interplay between various technologies, and develop the self-assurance necessary to pursue further studies in computer science, engineering, robotics, and related disciplines.Unitree R1 EDU robots are expected to arrive at the designated iCode campuses in anticipation of the program's inauguration. Participating campuses will announce local application periods, cohort dates, and enrollment information as soon as they become available.The program will maintain its small-team structure and provide meaningful access to instructors, mentors, and advanced equipment by intentionally restricting enrollment.Additional information regarding the Youth Innovation Program is available icodeschool.comThrough advanced learning programs, camps, and hands-on classes, iCode offers students instructor-led technology education. Its curriculum emphasizes critical thinking, communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, while also providing students with an introduction to coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, game development, engineering, and other emerging technologies.iCode facilitates the transition of students from technology consumers to creators and equips them with the necessary skills to confidently navigate an increasingly technology-driven world through its network of high-tech campuses.

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