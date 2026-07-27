Zenerom Announces Strategic Leadership Expansion Following 20% Ownership Investment

UAE Digital Marketing Strategist | Managing Partner - Zenerom Zenerom UAE Team Zenerom UAE Logo | Digital Marketing Company

Strategic partnership strengthens Zenerom's investment in AI-powered marketing, SEO, business automation, and digital growth services across the UAE.

Businesses need measurable digital growth driven by AI, data, and customer insights. Together, we'll help organizations succeed in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.” — Shefeek Niyas

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenerom Digital Marketing Agency today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey with the appointment of digital marketing strategist Shefeek Niyas as Partner following his acquisition of a 20% ownership interest in the company.

The strategic partnership reinforces Zenerom's long-term vision of helping businesses across the UAE accelerate digital growth through search engine optimization (SEO), AI-powered search optimization, performance marketing, website development, marketing automation, and customer acquisition strategies.

Shefeek Niyas brings more than a decade of experience in digital marketing, business development, and digital transformation. Throughout his career, he has led marketing initiatives for well-known organizations in the UAE, delivering growth strategies across SEO, Google Ads, Meta Ads, Local SEO, lead generation, CRM automation, and performance marketing.

His appointment as Partner represents Zenerom's continued investment in leadership, innovation, and client success as businesses increasingly adopt AI-driven technologies and data-focused marketing strategies.

"Businesses today require more than traditional marketing—they need measurable growth supported by data, automation, and visibility across both search engines and emerging AI platforms. I'm excited to join Zenerom as a partner and help drive the company's next phase of innovation and expansion," said Shefeek Niyas, Partner at Zenerom.

The partnership will support Zenerom's strategic initiatives, including:

Expansion of AI-powered digital marketing solutions

Advanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

AI Search Optimization (AEO & GEO)

Google Business Profile optimization

Enterprise website development

CRM and marketing automation

Performance marketing and lead generation

Business intelligence and analytics solutions

As digital discovery evolves through AI-powered search experiences and changing customer behavior, Zenerom plans to continue investing in technologies and strategies that help businesses improve online visibility, generate qualified leads, and achieve sustainable growth.

Founded in 2016, Zenerom Digital Marketing Agency provides digital marketing, SEO, paid advertising, website development, branding, and business automation services for businesses across the UAE and international markets. The company focuses on delivering measurable business outcomes through innovative, data-driven digital strategies.

For more information, visit https://zenerom.ae.

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