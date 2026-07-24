Fort Knox chaplains, volunteers light the way to Vacation Bible School for 150+ children

FORT KNOX, Ky. — “Illumination Station. Join the celebration. Jesus, he is the — light of the world.”

Dancing to the intro song at this year’s Vacation Bible School July 20-24, over 150 Fort Knox kids in grades 2 through 6 tried to work out the lyrics and hand and arm movements that go with this year’s theme song. Several volunteers joined them.

New Fort Knox Garrison Chaplain (Col.) Erik Spicer, who arrived in time to witness the celebration, said Vacation Bible School is a creative way to help build resilience in military children.

“This is a wonderful ministry,” said Spicer. “From experiencing it as a child to volunteering since my teen years and then even now, it’s great because it gives kids something positive to be a part of during the summer.

“It really pulls them out of a lot of the comfort zones that kids have found their way into these days.”

Volunteers turned the main hallway of the Religious Support Office facility into a black light extravaganza. Themes each day reinforced the overall theme from John 8:12. Event organizers called them the five big P’s: Jesus is God’s promised son, God’s perfect son, God’s powerful son, God’s proven son, and God’s plan for forgiveness.

Karen Grube, who led the large gathering lesson each day, said VBS provides a unique opportunity for children that they may not have otherwise.

“Having VBS at the end of the summer is really great for these kids because a lot of them are new, and they don’t know anyone yet,” said Grube. “This allows them to see faces that they’re going to be going to school within a few weeks, and it makes that transition easier for them.”