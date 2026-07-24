23 OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen keep Moody AFB pilots safe

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Long before an aircraft takes flight, Airmen assigned to the 23d Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment section inspect, maintain and prepare the life-saving equipment aircrew members depend on to complete the mission safely.

From flight helmets and oxygen masks to survival vests and night vision goggles, AFE technicians ensure every piece of equipment meets strict inspection standards before it reaches aircrew. Their work directly supports the 23d Fighter Group’s mission by equipping pilots with reliable, vital equipment to generate combat air power.

“Our core mission is to act as the aircrew’s last line of defense,” said Tech. Sgt. Johnny Ayala, 23d OSS AFE noncommissioned officer in charge. “Our job is to ensure every piece of equipment functions flawlessly so our aircrew can execute the mission and come home safely.”

Maintaining that level of readiness requires precision in every inspection. Whether examining harnesses, calibrating night vision goggles or preparing survival equipment, technicians rigorously scrutinize each item to ensure proper functionality before issuing it to aircrew.

“Attention to detail is a very vital aspect in our everyday operations here at AFE,” said Airman 1st Class Xavier Gaitan, 23d OSS AFE technician. “We are equipping our aircrew with life-saving equipment that must be in working order with no defects whatsoever. Applying attention to detail in every task and piece of gear that we handle ensures the safety of our aircrew.”

Every adjustment and quality check helps ensure aircrew members can focus on their mission with confidence, knowing the equipment they depend on was handled with their lives in mind.

“In our line of work, there is no margin for error,” Ayala said. “We operate with a 100% success rate because you can’t pull over to the side of the road in the sky.”

For Gaitan, each successful mission gives him pride in his work.

“The most rewarding part of my job is seeing aircrew land safely and having no defective gear that hinders them from completing the mission,” Gaitan said. “Working alongside technicians whose equipment has been used during actual ejections and helped aircrew return home reinforces the importance of everything we do.”

Although AFE technicians often work behind the scenes, their commitment to precision and readiness enables the 23d Fighter Group to generate combat airpower anywhere, anytime.