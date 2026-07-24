Fort Knox Child & Youth Services sports fall season fast approaching | registration open now

Fort Knox, Ky. — The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Child & Youth Services fall sports season will kick off mid-August, so officials are reminding interested Families to sign up before registration ends.

Details for the upcoming fall season can be found below.

NFL Flag Football and cheerleading:

Registration will end Aug. 14, and the season will run from Aug. 17 until Oct. 24. Registration is open to the public and will cost $70 per youth.

Cheerleaders will be split between three divisions – ages 5 and 6, 7- 9, and 10 and older. NFL Flag Football participants will also be split into divisions – ages 5 and 6, 7 and 8, and 9 - 12.

See the attached flyer for a tentative practice and game-day schedule.

Tackle football:

Tackle football for Scott Middle School students has already begun, but players will be accepted until Aug. 6. The season will run until Oct. 23. Registration is open to Scott Middle School students only and will cost $125 per youth. Participants will be split up by grade.

See the attached flyer for a tentative practice and game-day schedule.

Soccer:

Registration will end Aug. 14, and the season will run from Aug. 17 until Oct. 24. Registration is open to the public and will cost $70 per youth.

Participants will be placed in divisions based on their birth date:

Under 4 – Aug. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023 Under 6 – Aug. 1, 2020, to July 31, 2022 Under 8 – Aug. 1, 2018, to July 31, 2020 Under 10 – Aug. 1, 2016, to July 31, 2018 Under 12 – Aug. 1, 2014, to July 31, 2016 Under 14 – Aug. 1, 2012, to July 31, 2014

Evaluations will be required for participants in the U8 through U14 divisions and must be completed by Aug. 15.

See the attached flyer for a tentative practice and game day schedule.

Baseball and softball:

Registration will end Sept. 4, and the season will run from Sept. 9 until Oct. 23. Registration is open to the public and will cost $60 per youth.

Participating youths will be placed in divisions based on age – ages 7 and 8, 9 and 10, and 11 and 12.

See the attached flyer for a tentative practice and game-day schedule.

*In addition to fall sports, registration is open for dance and gymnastics instructional programs. Registration for instructional programs is only open to military Families with a valid military or dependent ID or Common Access Card. For more information on prices and class dates view the information flyers below*

Editor’s note: For more details or questions, call Youth Sports & Fitness at 502-624-4747 or Parent Central Services at 502-624-6703.

*VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*