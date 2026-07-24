Call Sheet Media Acquires Sci-Fi Action Feature Hailstrom from Actor, Screenwriter, and Educator Chris Cartusciello

Chris Cartusciello Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

Actor, screenwriter, and educator Chris Cartusciello's action-packed sci-fi feature joins Call Sheet Media's growing slate of commercial films.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media is pleased to announce its acquisition of Hailstrom, a modern sci-fi action feature from New York based actor, screenwriter, educator, director, and producer Chris Cartusciello . Built around a catastrophic weather event and a race-against-time survival engine, Hailstrom delivers a high-concept disaster thriller in which scientific innovation, family urgency, public skepticism, and the overwhelming force of nature collide.Hailstrom follows Bradley Howe, a disgraced meteorologist whose credibility has been damaged just when his expertise matters most. When a maelstrom collides with a thunderstorm and begins producing monster-sized hailstones, Bradley realizes that his hometown and family are in immediate danger. With only hours to act, he must deploy an untested device that may be the only chance to stop the storm before it destroys everything in its path.The project’s tagline captures the film’s commercial hook and kinetic genre appeal: “When Mother Nature gets angry, all hail is going to break loose.”As the storm intensifies, Bradley must overcome more than extreme weather. He is forced to convince a skeptical mayor, confront an arch rival, and battle the disbelief of those who dismiss his warnings until the threat becomes impossible to ignore. With Devane serving as a human antagonist and the storm itself functioning as the central force of destruction, Hailstrom combines disaster spectacle with a personal redemption story about a man fighting to restore his name, protect his loved ones, and prove that his instincts were right all along.“Hailstrom immediately stood out because of its clear cinematic engine, strong genre identity, and accessible commercial premise,” said a Call Sheet Media spokesperson. “Chris Cartusciello has created a sci-fi action story with the kind of contained urgency and visual threat that audiences understand instantly. It is a disaster film with a human heartbeat, driven by family, redemption, and the primal fear of nature turning against us.”Cartusciello brings a broad entertainment background to the project. A New York based actor, screenwriter, and educator, he teaches Drama and Acting, Film History, and Sci-Fi/Horror classes, a combination that fuels both his creative process and his deep love of movies. His acting credits include A Wilderness of Error, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, Slaughterhouse on the Hill, and The Once and Future Smash, among others.In addition to writing Hailstrom, Cartusciello has expanded into directing and producing short films, with credits including Reddy to... as director, and Tromeo Found! 25 Years Later, Toxie Found, and Reddy to... as producer. His work reflects a hands-on understanding of genre filmmaking, performance, tone, and production execution.“The idea for Hailstrom hit me like a bolt from the blue,” said Cartusciello. “The pieces started coming together quickly and, like a force of nature, I wrote until the tempest had passed through me.”With its mix of extreme weather, scientific urgency, family stakes, public resistance, and large-scale action, Hailstrom offers a compelling screen property for audiences drawn to disaster thrillers, sci-fi action, survival stories, and redemption-driven heroes facing impossible odds.About Chris CartuscielloChris Cartusciello is a New York based actor, screenwriter, educator, director, and producer. His creative work is shaped by his experience teaching Drama and Acting, Film History, and Sci-Fi/Horror, as well as his professional acting and filmmaking background. His acting credits include A Wilderness of Error, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, Slaughterhouse on the Hill, and The Once and Future Smash. He is the writer of Hailstrom and continues to develop projects across film, genre storytelling, and short-form production.

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