SLED Charges Former Convenience Store Employee with Lottery Fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Aanyree Nicqweisha Khyasia Sapp, 20, with Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets on Thursday, July 23, 2026. The SLED investigation was requested by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Details can be found in the attached warrant.

Sapp was booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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