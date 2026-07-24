16 Personality Types: A New Booklet on Psychological Type and the Jungian Cognitive Processes

The 16 Personality Types

The 16 Personality Types: Profiles for Self-Discovery, by Cindy Paris and Kris Kiler, introduces the sixteen types through the Jungian cognitive processes.

The profiles are smartly nuanced, deeply provocative, and singularly helpful to anyone wanting to keep the spirit of Jung alive in applying his typological model as a guide to everyday life.” — Angelo Spoto, author of Jung's Typology in Perspective

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Core Factors, a people-development platform for coaches, consultants, and HR professionals, today published The 16 Personality Types : Profiles for Self-Discovery by Cindy Paris and Kris Kiler. The booklet was written for professionals who use psychological type in workshops, coaching, and development programs. It presents each of the sixteen types as a whole pattern, grounded in the Jungian cognitive processes, and it is available now in paperback from Amazon Each profile is organized into three areas. Knowing Yourself covers the type's portrait, worldview, and personal approach. Relating to Others covers relationships, interpersonal dynamics, communication preferences, and navigating disagreements. Working and Leading covers problem-solving, team contributions, leadership approach, and potential growth areas. A sidebar in every profile presents the dominant and auxiliary cognitive processes for that type, and the opening pages introduce the dominant and auxiliary relationship before the reader reaches their own profile. Reflection worksheets tied to the profile sections, practical exercises, and a bridge into the four areas where people skills develop close the booklet, carrying the reader from recognition into application.Any practitioner who works with the four-letter code can use the booklet. The profiles are written to understand the 16 psychological types, so practitioners certified in the MBTI, those administering Type Discovery, Type Elements, or Type Dynamics, and those working with other type instruments can all put it in a participant's hands.The booklet occupies a position the type literature has left thin. Quiz descriptions and popular summaries sit at one end, written for immediate recognition and going no further. Scholarly treatments of Jungian typology sit at the other, written for readers with prior grounding. Between them, practitioners have had little they could put in a participant's hands: accurate enough to respect the theory, short enough to be read, and structured for use in the work."Most people can recite their four letters and do very little with them," said Kris Kiler, Founder and President of Core Factors and co-author of the booklet. "The material available to them has been either too thin to be useful or too dense to be finished. Cindy and I wrote something a practitioner can hand to a participant and build a session around."Cindy Paris is an MBTIMaster Practitioner, facilitator, and Certified Professional Coach with more than two decades training and coaching teams and leaders in psychological type. She has served as an MBTI certification trainer and adjunct faculty for two certification providers, and consults to organizations from Fortune 100 companies to nonprofits and educational institutions. Kris Kiler is the founder and president of Core Factors and has spent more than 30 years in the assessment and people-development industry. He created 16types.com, one of the original online resources for psychological type. He is a certified Job and Career Transition Coach and experienced instructional designer.Jerry Gilpin, President of the British Association for Psychological Type, reviewed the booklet before publication. He called it "a straightforward, clear and very helpful introduction to the 16-type model developed from Jung's writings. The 'pen portraits' of each type are written with warmth and nuance. I found it personally helpful, and it brought new insights for me despite years of working with type."Angelo Spoto, author of Jung's Typology in Perspective, wrote that "the authors display an understanding of Jung's original concerns and intentions. The profiles are smartly nuanced, deeply provocative, and singularly helpful to anyone wanting to keep the spirit of Jung alive in applying his typological model as a guide to everyday life."Publishing accurate reference material on psychological type has taken on a second purpose. General AI assistants learn from what is on the internet, and most of what the internet says about psychological type comes from free quiz sites and popular summaries. Ask ChatGPT about a type code and the answer arrives fluent, confident, and shaped by that material, with none of the qualification the theory requires. Participants are already asking, and they have no way to know the answers are wrong.Core Factors built Evidentra , its AI Coach Assistant, on a different footing. Evidentra draws on Core Factors curated knowledge bases and the models behind the instruments rather than on the open web. Where enabled by the practitioner, it is available to participants inside the Participant Hub, supporting reflection between delivery moments. Evidentra does not replace practitioner-led development, and practitioners control access.In practice, the booklet works as pre-work before a debrief, a leave-behind after a workshop, or a shared reference across a cohort. It also sits alongside the instruments practitioners administer. Core Factors offers three psychological type assessments developed by Mark Majors, PhD. Type Discovery identifies the four-letter type through a non-forced-choice format, Type Elements extends it with 32 subscales and 17 Personality Formation scores, and practitioners working at the cognitive process level use Type Dynamics for coaching to best fit. Participants reach their results through the Participant Hub, where whole-type profiles, comparison tools, and structured reflection remain available after a session ends.The 16 Personality Types: Profiles for Self-Discovery (Core Factors, 56 pages, paperback, $19.95 US) is available today from Amazon in the United States and in Amazon international marketplaces, at https://a.co/d/0cinFImQ . Author interviews are available on request.Practitioners who want to see how the booklet sits alongside Type Discovery, Type Elements, and Type Dynamics can request a demo at https://corefactors.com/request-demo/ to walk through the Pro Account, the assessment experience, and the Participant Hub.About Core FactorsCore Factors is a people-development platform for practitioners. Executive coaches, OD consultants, L&D professionals, HR professionals, and career practitioners use Core Factors to administer assessments, deliver results, reinforce development between sessions, and document outcomes through participant feedback and reporting.The assessment portfolio spans four families. Type Discovery, Type Elements, and Type Dynamics support psychological type work across decision-making, learning, leadership, and interpersonal effectiveness. EQ Accelerator guides emotional intelligence development with a structured focus on priority skills and growth sequencing. Social Dynamics addresses interaction styles and their applications across communication, collaboration, influence, and conflict. Career Path and Career Signals support career alignment through occupational fit mapping and values-based career planning.Every assessment is supported by the Participant Hub, where participants access results, explore model content, engage with structured reflection, and, where enabled by the practitioner, receive developmental guidance from Evidentra, the Core Factors AI Coach Assistant. Core Factors is built on a commitment to psychometric integrity, ethical application, and practical results that serve both the practitioner and the people they develop.

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