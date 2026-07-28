McCool’s Flooring Expands Carmel, Indiana Presence with New 10,000-Square-Foot Showroom

McCool’s Flooring - 146th & Carey Rd

Family-owned retailer marks nearly 60 years of growth with expanded, interactive showroom at 3404 E. 146th Street (146th St. & Carey Rd.)

Our new showroom reflects who we are today and our commitment to the future.” — Doug McCool

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCool’s Flooring has opened its new Carmel showroom at 146th St. & Carey Road, marking the next chapter for a company that started as a small family business in Kokomo in 1967 and has grown into one of the largest independent flooring retailers in Indiana.

McCool’s Flooring credits its growth to an exceptional work ethic, long-standing partnerships with leading manufacturers, and convenient locations serving Hamilton, Howard and Hendricks counties. Just as importantly, the company gives God the glory –honoring Him in everything it does and trusting that His wisdom, favor, and blessings have guided its journey.

After 25 years in its boutique showroom on West Carmel Drive, McCool’s Flooring invested in a standalone facility designed to better serve its customers, support its team, and position the company for continued growth and success.

The new showroom spans more than 10,000 square feet and offers an interactive, curated shopping experience where customers can explore a wide selection of flooring materials, compare products, and collaborate with flooring consultants who combine design insight with in-depth technical knowledge to help clients select the right products for their homes.

“Our new showroom reflects who we are today and our commitment to the future,” said Doug McCool, owner of McCool’s Flooring. “It gives us a permanent home in Carmel where we can continue building lasting relationships, providing exceptional service, and creating an even better experience for everyone who walks through our doors. Everything we do has always been guided by our commitment to faith, family, and flooring, and this new showroom allows us to continue living out those values every day.”

Founded in 1967 by Virgil and Carole McCool, McCool’s Flooring remains proudly family-owned and operated. Today Doug and Carmen McCool, alongside children Luke and Raegan, lead the company, continuing its legacy of quality, service and values.

The expanded space features an enhanced product assortment, including hardwood, carpet, waterproof flooring, laminate, and custom area rugs, while creating a more welcoming and comfortable environment for homeowners, designers, contractors, and other industry professionals to explore products and plan projects of any scale.

While the address has changed, McCool’s Flooring mission remains the same: Guided by How We Serve: Faith, Family, Flooring.

The new Carmel showroom is now open, inviting visitors to experience the McCool’s Way of doing business, where its values guide everything it does.

http://www.mccoolsflooring.com

McCool's Flooring - Carmel, IN - 10,000 square foot showroom

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