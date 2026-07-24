Operation Honor: Rural Salute® Is Redefining What Rural Veteran Events Can Be at Annual Event in Gettysburg

Operation Honor: Rural Salute® Event

Free Veteran Resources, Real Community and a Day Built to Honor Rural Veterans and Military Families Across Pennsylvania

These communities deserve excellence too” — Michelle Lang

GETTSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across rural America, one phrase continues to echo from attendees, families, nonprofit organizations and vendors attending Operation Honor: Rural Salute® (OHRS) events: “This is so much more than I ever could have imagined.” And according to OHRS leadership, that reaction is exactly the point.

On July 25, Operation Honor: Rural Salute® will bring its mission to Adams County for a free day of veteran resources, community connection and support for rural veterans and military families across Pennsylvania. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority / Barlow Knoll area in Gettysburg.

For too long, many rural communities, especially rural veteran communities, have grown accustomed to receiving what feels like secondhand opportunities, limited access, forgotten resources or events that feel transactional instead of transformational. Operation Honor: Rural Salute® was built to change that reality.

“These communities deserve excellence too,” said Michelle Lang of OHRS. “Rural veterans and their families should not have to settle for leftovers, stripped-down experiences or resources that barely reach them. They deserve high-quality events, meaningful connections and opportunities that remind them they matter.”

Because of OHRS’s growing partnerships with national organizations, veteran-serving nonprofits, businesses and sponsors, the organization has been able to create large-scale events that go far beyond the traditional idea of a resource fair.

“This is not just another event. It is a chance to rally around rural veterans and families, connect them with real resources, create a high-energy community atmosphere and remind them that support still shows up,” Lang said.

OHRS events are intentionally designed to feel like community. They are places where veterans can receive real help with benefits and services while their children laugh together, spouses connect with organizations and support systems, and families create positive memories side by side. They are places where people discover resources they never knew existed in their own communities and where conversations can turn into friendships, organizations into support systems and isolation into belonging.

“This isn’t just a tent with pamphlets or a vendor setup people walk through in five minutes,” Lang explained. “This is about restoring connection. It’s about reminding veterans and families that community still exists and that there are people willing to show up for them.”

From VA claims support and wellness services to live entertainment, family activities, nonprofit resources, food, community partners and opportunities for meaningful engagement, OHRS events are intentionally built to serve the entire family, not just the veteran.

Several of the dozens of confirmed organizations and vendors participating in the Gettysburg event include: Mission Roll Call, Adventures with Taurus and Friends, Euro Bite Mobile and Sunset Slush Gettysburg, with additional participants and activities expected.

The organization believes that whole-family approach matters deeply in rural communities, where isolation, lack of access and limited opportunities for connection can impact not only veterans but entire families. “Veterans fought to protect the American way of life,” Lang said. “Part of honoring that sacrifice is rebuilding spaces where neighbors connect again, families gather again and communities support one another again. We get to put the people back into the purpose behind what they sacrificed for.”

OHRS is encouraging veterans, military families and community members throughout Pennsylvania to save the date, bring their families and friends and be part of a day built around honor, heart and genuine community. Admission and access to veteran resources are free.

Supporters can also participate through limited-edition OHRS merchandise collaboration with Nine Line Apparel, featuring patriotic messages including “Land of the Free Because of the Brave.” The special collection is available through July 31. As OHRS continues expanding into new communities and states, its mission remains the same: create high-quality, heart-centered events that bring real resources, real connection and real hope directly to rural veterans and their families.

For more information about Operation Honor Rural Salute events, partnerships, sponsorship opportunities or volunteer involvement, visit OHRS online and on social media.

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