President Lai presides over eighth meeting of National Climate Change Committee

TAIWAN, July 24 - On the afternoon of July 23, President Lai Ching-te presided over the eighth meeting of the National Climate Change Committee. In his opening statement, President Lai said that in the face of climate change, the government has proposed three core strategies: increasing social action, bolstering energy stability, and protecting the vitality of our land. The president said that these strategies aim to help maintain food self-sufficiency, increase energy autonomy, and strengthen disaster prevention and public health. He expressed hope that the long-term task of climate governance can bring policies into local communities and daily life so that Taiwan may develop sustainably.

A translation of President Lai’s opening statement follows:

Today is the eighth meeting of the National Climate Change Committee and the inaugural meeting of its third-term committee.

First, I would like to thank all the deputy conveners, advisors, and committee members from the previous terms of the committee for their expert suggestions. Through our joint efforts, we have gradually deepened our carbon reduction strategies and advanced climate adaptation work. Through cross-committee cooperation, we have also incorporated climate risks into health policies and national security planning, thereby strengthening our extreme heat response, disaster preparedness, and energy resilience.

I look forward to the third-term committee building on this foundation to further integrate climate governance into national spatial planning, the energy and industry sectors, and the daily life of every individual.

Last month, Western Europe experienced its hottest June on record, and the global average temperature for the month was the second-highest in history. In July, the World Meteorological Organization noted that El Niño has already formed and is expected to strengthen between July and September, significantly increasing the likelihood of worldwide extreme weather events such as heatwaves, droughts, and heavy rainfall.

These developments repeatedly remind us that climate risks are becoming more frequent and complex, and that they directly impact our daily lives.

Taiwan is an island nation where mountains, rivers, and maritime environments are closely interconnected and population and industries are highly concentrated. Maintaining food self-sufficiency, increasing energy autonomy, and strengthening disaster prevention and public health are important national capacities to respond to climate change and international circumstances.

Over the past few years, heavy rainstorms could simultaneously trigger mountain landslides and urban flooding. The increasing number of hot days not only raises the demand for water and electricity, but also brings agricultural losses and health risks. Ocean warming and rising sea levels are also threatening the safety of fisheries and coastal settlements.

To address these compound challenges that involve homeland security, food supplies, and the livelihoods and well-being of our people, the government must integrate expertise from all sectors, proactively manage risks, be well-prepared, and implement policies. Therefore, today I want to propose three core strategies:

First, increase social action.

Climate governance requires the collective participation of the entire society. The government will provide clear information, timely warnings, and concrete action guidelines so that the public can understand climate risks, be prepared to respond, and have the ability to participate in climate adaptation efforts.

For example, the urban forest planning we proposed at the seventh committee meeting is a climate action in which the entire public can participate. Currently, the Executive Yuan has established a national-level Urban Forest Promotion Committee and initiated local forums. A total of 50 local forums will be held to gather opinions from various county and city governments and groups. A national-level urban forest plan is expected to be proposed by the end of the year.

I request that the administrative team ensure that there are channels for participation in the plan by all levels of government, as well as schools, communities, enterprises, and citizens. We must work together in the planning and maintenance of urban forests to make them an important foundation for enhancing urban resilience.

Second, bolster energy stability.

Taiwan is heavily reliant on imported energy. In the face of international energy price fluctuations and extreme climate risks, we must not only continue expanding domestic low-carbon energy generation, but also strengthen power grid resilience and energy storage and dispatch capabilities to ensure a stable power supply and support people’s livelihoods and industrial growth.

Through the concerted efforts of all sectors, we have already installed 508 offshore wind turbines as of this month, with a total installed capacity reaching 4.9GW, which ranks fifth in the world. Last year, the power generated by offshore wind facilities also exceeded 10 billion kilowatt-hours for the first time.

Next, we not only need to promote the stable development of offshore wind power, but also improve industrial supply chains and talent cultivation, as well as conduct environmental assessments to ensure that the energy transition process can strike a balance among power supply stability, environmental sustainability, and local development.

Third, protect the vitality of our land.

Forests, farmland, rivers, wetlands, coasts, and maritime areas are Taiwan’s precious natural resources; they also serve as natural barriers to conserve water resources, regulate flooding, and stabilize food production.

The government will continue to strengthen scientific monitoring and nature restoration, and incorporate the long-term risks of extreme weather into agricultural production and national spatial planning.

Our actions are also in step with those of the international community. From the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework to global adaptation goals, Taiwan will continue to align with international standards, build more comprehensive climate governance capabilities, and leverage healthy ecological environments to strengthen national land resilience and ensure intergenerational security.

These three core strategies will be further outlined in today’s three reports, focusing on broad public engagement, spatial adaptation, and energy transition – all aiming to boost societal momentum, land vitality, and energy stability.

First, the Ministry of Environment will present a report on environmental education for all in order to co-create a sustainable future of mutual prosperity. The goal of this initiative is to deepen public risk awareness and turn low-carbon, sustainable living into an everyday practice for the whole population.

The second report, presented jointly by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ocean Affairs Council, focuses on building resilient agricultural production and sustainable ecosystems in the face of climate change, outlining how food production and national land resilience can be enhanced through ecological conservation and scientific governance.

The third report, presented by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, details a mid- to long-term development plan for Taiwan’s offshore wind power. Its goal is to establish a predictable energy development path and steadily advance green energy infrastructure, power grid integration, and industrial supply chains.

Climate governance is a long-term endeavor that requires deep and lasting roots. Only when society is dynamic can policies be integrated into local communities and daily life. Only when the energy supply is stable can it support people’s livelihoods, industry, and national development. Only when the land is thriving can it withstand climate change so that Taiwan may develop sustainably.

Next, I invite all advisors and committee members to share their valuable insights from the perspectives of long-term national development and public safety. Let us work together and continue to enhance Taiwan’s capacity to address climate change.

Following his statement, President Lai heard the abovementioned reports from Minister of Environment Peng Chi-ming (彭啓明), Minister of Agriculture Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季), and Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lai Chien-hsin (賴建信). Afterward, the president exchanged views with the committee members regarding the content of the reports.