TAC InfoSec to Acquire Israel-Based B2C Cybersecurity Firm Safehouse Technologies

Safehouse Founders

Acquisition marks TAC Security’s strategic entry into consumer cybersecurity as digital threats move from enterprises to everyday internet users

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), a global cybersecurity company to acquire 100% of Israel-based Safehouse Technologies Ltd., marking TAC Security’s strategic entry into the business-to-consumer (B2C) cybersecurity segment. TAC Security will acquire 100% of Safehouse’s issued share capital on a fully diluted basis and, upon completion, Safehouse will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TAC InfoSec Limited.

Safehouse’s flagship consumer app, “Safehouse,” already demonstrates the company’s B2C cybersecurity potential, with 10 lakhs+ downloads, a 4.2-star rating on Google Play. The app is positioned as an all-in-one privacy and digital protection platform, offering unlimited VPN access, encrypted browsing, global servers across markets including the USA, UK, Singapore, Germany, India and Brazil, threat blocking, link protection, phishing alerts and breach-detection features. Its Google Play listing also highlights user-focused privacy practices such as no data shared with third parties, data encryption in transit, and the ability for users to request data deletion — strengthening the case for TAC Security’s entry into consumer cybersecurity through a product that already has market traction and a recognized user base.

The transaction represents a significant expansion of TAC Security’s cybersecurity platform from enterprise, government, and technology customers into the fast-growing consumer digital protection market. Upon completion, Safehouse Technologies Ltd. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TAC InfoSec Limited, or its business, assets, and intellectual property may be transferred as part of the transaction structure, subject to due diligence, regulatory requirements, and definitive agreements.

Safehouse Technologies operates in the digital security and consumer cybersecurity space. The proposed acquisition is aligned with TAC Security’s strategy to build a consumer-facing cybersecurity platform through TAC Safehouse Technologies, a proposed new entity that will house Safehouse-related consumer operations, product development, go-to-market execution, and future B2C cybersecurity offerings.

The move comes at a time when cybercrime has become one of the largest economic threats globally. The FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Report recorded 859,532 complaints and reported losses exceeding $16 billion, a 33% increase from the prior year. Cybersecurity Ventures has estimated global cybercrime costs at $10.5 trillion annually in 2025, making cybercrime comparable in scale to one of the world’s largest economies. In India, cyber fraud has also scaled sharply, with reports citing approximately 65.9 lakh complaints and ₹55,659 crore in losses over five years based on Ministry of Home Affairs data.

For TAC Security, the acquisition opens a new growth category. Enterprise cybersecurity has historically been the company’s core market, but the consumer side of cybersecurity is now becoming equally critical as individuals face phishing, identity theft, financial fraud, account takeover, mobile threats, privacy risks, and AI-enabled scams. Safehouse gives TAC a foundation to create a trusted B2C cybersecurity brand backed by TAC’s global security experience, technical depth, and listed-company governance.

As part of the proposed transaction, TAC will acquire Safehouse’s intellectual property, including source code, product designs, trademarks, trade secrets, know-how, and other IP developed in connection with Safehouse’s business.



Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security, said:

“TAC Security has built its global cybersecurity presence by serving enterprises, governments, and technology companies. With Safehouse, we are taking a strategic step into consumer cybersecurity. Cyber threats are no longer limited to enterprises; individuals, families, and consumers also need simple, trusted, and scalable protection. This acquisition gives us the foundation to build a strong B2C cybersecurity business from India for global markets.”



Liad Herman, Co-founder, Safehouse Technologies, said:

“Safehouse was built with the belief that digital security should be simple, accessible, and trusted by everyday users. Joining hands with TAC Security gives us the scale, cybersecurity expertise, and global platform required to take this vision to the next level. Together, we aim to build consumer cybersecurity products that can protect millions of users in India and across global markets.”



Aditya Narang, Co-founder, Safehouse Technologies, said:

“India is one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, and with that growth comes a rising need for trusted consumer cybersecurity. Safehouse has already built strong learnings in India through its consumer digital security journey, and partnering with TAC Security gives us the ability to scale that opportunity with credibility, technology depth, and execution strength. We believe TAC Safehouse can become a powerful platform to make digital protection accessible to millions of Indian users and eventually to consumers globally.”

Following the completion of the transaction, TAC InfoSec intends to build TAC Safehouse Limited as a focused platform for consumer cybersecurity products, digital protection offerings, and related technology services. TAC has also proposed an investment into TAC Safehouse Limited to fund initial operations, team build-out, go-to-market execution, and product development.

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