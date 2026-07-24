GLOVER U ADDS HENRY QUINTERO AS ITS FIRST SPANISH-SPEAKING LATINO COACH

Quintero brings proven brokerage growth, recruiting and leadership while expanding Glover U’s ability to serve Spanish-speaking real estate professionals.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glover U announced the addition of Henry Quintero to its coaching faculty, making him the organization’s first Spanish-speaking Latino coach.Born in Venezuela and based in South Florida, Quintero brings more than a decade of real estate experience and a proven track record of building profitable brokerages, recruiting agents and developing real estate leaders. His addition also expands Glover U’s ability to serve Spanish-speaking agents, team leaders and brokerage owners across the country.“Henry has produced, recruited, built offices and coached leaders at a high level,” said Jeff Glover, president of Glover U. “He knows how to turn goals into clear models and help people execute. He also gives us an important opportunity to better serve Spanish-speaking real estate professionals,” Glover added.Quintero’s coaching focuses on helping agents and leaders create predictable businesses through clear systems, disciplined calendars, accountability and consistent execution.“Most agents and leaders do not need more knowledge. They need execution,” said Quintero. “When you create clarity, accountability and consistency, the business becomes predictable. I am proud to help Glover U reach and serve more Latino and Spanish-speaking professionals,” Quintero added.After earning a degree in finance and economics from Troy University, Quintero spent 14 years in commercial banking and helped launch the first Hispanic bank in Alabama.He entered real estate in 2014 as a part-time listing agent in Dothan, Alabama, and ranked among the top 20 agents in his local board within two years.In 2018, Quintero became the founding team leader of a new Keller Williams Market Center in Dothan. Within 18 months, it became the largest brokerage in the city. He later held leadership roles at Keller Williams North Atlanta and Keller Williams Lake Nona in Orlando.Under Quintero’s leadership, the Lake Nona office became the No. 1 Market Center in gross agent count in the Keller Williams North Florida Region for two consecutive years. After returning to Keller Williams North Atlanta in 2024, he helped the office achieve MREA Market Center status and become the only Keller Williams Market Center to surpass $1 million in profit in 2025.Quintero also became a MAPS coach and has coached and developed more than 100 agents and leaders. Today, he co-owns a brokerage in the Coral Gables and Miami market and works with individual producers, team owners and brokerage leaders seeking to improve recruiting, productivity, accountability and profitability.To learn more about Henry Quintero or enroll with Glover U, visit gloveru.com

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