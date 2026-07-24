Volunteers Needed for the El Paso County Noxious Weed Advisory Commission (NWAC)

July 24, 2026 – The El Paso County Board of Commissioners are seeking a community-minded citizen volunteer to serve on the El Paso County Noxious Weed Advisory Commission (NWAC).

Members of the NWAC, as outlined by the Colorado Noxious Weed Act, play a crucial role in advising the El Paso County Environmental Division on matters related to the management and control of noxious weeds in unincorporated El Paso County. The NWAC provides guidance on effective strategies for preventing, managing, and eradicating noxious weeds to protect natural ecosystems and agricultural resources. NWAC members review and provide input on the El Paso County noxious weed management plan. Overall, the role of the NWAC members is to support the development of a comprehensive and effective strategy for managing noxious weeds across unincorporated El Paso County, ensuring that efforts are science-based, community-focused, and adaptable.

As established by Colorado Noxious Weed Act, Colorado Revised Statute (C.R.S)35-5.5-101, et seq to be eligible to serve on the NWAC as a citizen you must meet all three requirements listed below.

1. Be a resident of unincorporated El Paso County

2. Be a resident of El Paso County for at least one year

3. Own 40 acres of land or more.

Additionally, the NWAC works to raise awareness about noxious weeds. They help ensure that landowners, stakeholders, and the general public understand the importance of managing these invasive species.

The Commission has one annual meeting scheduled at the Environmental Division Office, 3255 Akers Drive in Colorado Springs, CO.

The volunteer application is located at www.elpasoco.com and can be accessed at: https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer

For questions, please contact volunteer@elpasoco.com or

Board of County Commissioners

Attn: BCA

200 S. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208

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www.ElPasoCo.com