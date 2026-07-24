Investment Grade Practice™ Launches Free Assessment to Help Dentists Build More Valuable Practices

Investment Grade Practice

The Investment Grade Practice Assessment reveals opportunities to strengthen revenue, systems, leadership, and long-term business health

One of the biggest challenges facing modern dental practices is understanding the relationship between production, profitability, and true revenue integrity.” — PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investment Grade Practice™, powered by Productive Dentist Academy, a leader in dental business growth, marketing, and practice development, announced the launch of the Investment Grade Practice Assessment , a comprehensive tool designed to help dentists evaluate the systems, opportunities, and hidden challenges impacting the health of their practice.For many dentists, traditional measures of success only tell part of the story.A full schedule, growing production numbers, and a busy team might create the appearance of a thriving business. However, many practices continue struggling with rising costs, insurance dependency, revenue loss, inconsistent systems, leadership challenges, and uncertainty about the future. The Investment Grade Practice Assessment was created to help dentists evaluate the health of their business, understand the factors impacting their growth, and create a roadmap toward greater profitability, freedom and long-term value.“Dentists are facing more decisions and complexity than ever before,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson. “Before making major changes in your practice, it’s important to understand where you are today. The assessment helps dental practice owners make sense of the data that already exists in the practice, and discover opportunities so they can strengthen the long-term value of the business, create more confidence for scalability, and identify which areas hold the greatest potential for impact.”The assessment evaluates six key interdependent domains that contribute to practice strength and long-term value:-Profitability and practice value-Culture and leadership-Authentic marketing-Clinical calibration-Systems and scheduling-Communication skillsAfter completing the assessment, dentists receive their Investment Grade Practice score and a personalized report outlining areas of strength, opportunities for improvement, and potential gaps preventing their practice from reaching the next level.“One of the biggest challenges facing modern dental practices is understanding the relationship between production, profitability, and true revenue integrity,” says Peterson.Many practices continue growing production while also experiencing increasing adjustments, write-offs, stress, and operational complexity. The Investment Grade Practice operating system gives dentists a framework so they can evaluate how their systems, team, patient care philosophy, and business strategy work together to create sustainable growth.“An Investment Grade Practice operating system is built around the doctor’s philosophy of care. It aligns teams, and creates confident communication,” says Peterson. “When those pieces work together, doctors gain more control over their business and their future.”The assessment is designed for dentists at every stage of ownership, whether they are trying to increase profitability, reduce dependency on insurance, strengthen their team, prepare for a transition, or understand what opportunities exist inside their practice.The ultimate goal is to help dental practice owners answer an important question:How close is your practice to becoming investment grade?Dentists interested in understanding where their practice stands can complete the Investment Grade Practice Assessment and schedule a Clarity Call with Victoria Peterson to review their results and identify their next opportunities.To take the Investment Grade Practice Assessment, visit: https://assessment.investmentgradepractice.com/igpassessment/ About Investment Grade PracticeInvestment Grade Practice™ is a comprehensive dental business growth platform designed to help independent dentists increase profitability, improve operational performance, and build long-term practice value. Powered by Productive Dentist Academy, Investment Grade Practice combines business strategy, leadership development, clinical calibration, systems optimization, communication training, and authentic marketing to help dentists create practices that support their personal and professional goals. Through proven frameworks and expert guidance, Investment Grade Practice helps doctors strengthen their teams, improve patient experiences, create predictable growth, and develop valuable businesses built for the future. For more information call 800-757-6077, or visit http://investmentgradepractice.com About Productive Dentist Academy (PDA)Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com

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