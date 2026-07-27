Genoveva Diaz Selected as Top Teacher of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Genoveva Diaz at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is proud to announce that Genoveva Diaz , President of CREA LatinX, accomplished educator, community leader, and cultural ambassador, has been selected as Top Teacher of the Year for 2026. This prestigious honor recognizes her outstanding leadership, dedication to education, commitment to preserving Hispanic culture, and lasting impact on students and the Tucson community.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than 15 years of professional experience spanning education, public relations, nonprofit leadership, and community engagement, Ms. Diaz has dedicated her career to inspiring others through education, cultural preservation, and service. She currently serves as President of CREA LatinX, where she leads initiatives that celebrate Hispanic heritage, strengthen communities, and create opportunities through education, advocacy, and cultural programming.For more than a decade, Ms. Diaz has served as a Folklórico Dance Teacher at Pima Partnership High School, where she founded and directs Grupo Folklórico Nuevo Azteca Pima Partnership. Under her leadership, the program has become one of the school's signature achievements, increasing enrollment while providing students with opportunities to perform throughout Southern Arizona. Her innovative teaching philosophy extends far beyond dance instruction, helping students develop leadership, communication, collaboration, critical thinking, cultural pride, and community involvement. One of her proudest accomplishments has been establishing an inclusive program that integrates students with disabilities, ensuring every student has the opportunity to learn, perform, and succeed.Over the years, Ms. Diaz has choreographed performances for many of Tucson's premier cultural celebrations, including the Tucson International Mariachi Conference, Tucson Meet Yourself, and numerous Día de los Muertos events. Her work has helped preserve the rich traditions of Mexican folklórico while inspiring pride, confidence, and cultural identity among countless young people.Prior to joining Pima Partnership High School, Ms. Diaz served as a Folklórico Dance Teacher at Luz Guerrero Academy, where she developed curriculum focused on artistic excellence, cultural appreciation, diversity, and respect. Earlier in her career, she served as Child and Youth Program Assistant Lead at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base, supervising youth programs while fostering leadership, teamwork, and positive youth development.Beyond education, Ms. Diaz also served as Public Relations Specialist and Floor Manager for Nuestra Hora con Lety, where she helped promote local Hispanic talent, businesses, and family-oriented entertainment while strengthening relationships throughout the Tucson community.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Diaz earned her Licenciatura in Public Relations and Organizational Communication from Universidad del Valle de Atemajac. Her educational background has strengthened her ability to build meaningful partnerships, advocate for education, and serve as a respected leader within the Hispanic community.Today, Ms. Diaz is also extending her passion for public service through her campaign to represent Arizona's District 20. Guided by her belief that government should work for every citizen, she is committed to strengthening public education, supporting small businesses, creating greater opportunities for families, and ensuring every voice is heard. As a lifelong Arizona resident, educator, and mother, she brings both professional expertise and personal understanding to the issues that matter most.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Diaz has received numerous awards, accolades, and recognitions for her outstanding leadership, dedication to education, and contributions to her community. This year, she is being considered for IAOTP's Empowered Woman of the Year Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Most recently, she was selected as Top Teacher of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and will be honored for this distinction at the organization's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic The Plaza Hotel this December.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, "Selecting Ms. Diaz for this honor was an easy decision. Her dedication to education, passion for preserving cultural heritage, and unwavering commitment to serving her community have transformed the lives of countless students and families. She exemplifies the leadership, integrity, and excellence that IAOTP seeks to recognize. We are proud to welcome her into IAOTP and celebrate her achievements as our Top Teacher of the Year."Looking to the future, Ms. Diaz remains committed to expanding educational opportunities, preserving cultural traditions, empowering future generations, and strengthening the communities she proudly serves. Through her leadership, compassion, and unwavering dedication, she continues to make a lasting impact that will inspire generations to come.For more information, please visit: https://diazforarizona.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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