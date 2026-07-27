Franchise Dealers Will Drive Higher and Sustained Profitability

Dealers are demanding transparency, accountability, and measurable results in Fixed Ops said Peter Leger, CEO/Founder of IVSG. Chameleon Limited’s Time Ai and Warranty Ai platforms align perfectly.” — Peter Leger CEO/Founder IVSG LLC

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IVSG and Chameleon Limited Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next Generation Fixed Operations Intelligence, Accountability, and Profitability For DealersIVSG, a leader in dealership data management & DMS integration, dealer performance modernization and innovation, and Chameleon Limited, creators of the dynamic TimeAi and WarrantyAi platforms, today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform Fixed Operations performance across dealership groups of all sizes nationwide.The collaboration unifies IVSG’s modernization framework with Chameleon’s AI powered fixed operations operational intelligence platforms — enabling dealers to streamline processes, uncover hidden revenue & profits, and lead with real-time business intelligence and actionable data sets.“We are excited to partner with Jim and the Chameleon team. Dealers are demanding transparency, accountability, and measurable results in Fixed Ops,” said Peter Leger, CEO & Founder of IVSG. “Chameleon Limited’s TimeAi and WarrantyAi platforms align perfectly with IVSG’s mission to modernize dealership operations. Together, we’re giving leaders the tools to see their business clearly, act decisively, and drive profitability with confidence.”Chameleon Limited CEO & Founder Jim Bernasek emphasized the impact of combining IVSG’s transformation expertise and marketing and sales engine with Chameleon’s technology. “TimeAi and WarrantyAi were built to eliminate guesswork and empower leaders with actionable intelligence,” Bernasek said.“Partnering with IVSG accelerates our shared vision: helping dealerships work smarter, move faster, and grow stronger. This collaboration ensures dealers capture every dollar they’re owed — and every opportunity they’ve been missing.”TimeAi: Driving Fixed Ops IntelligenceTimeAi centralizes service and parts performance data into a single, actionable intelligence platform — giving leaders total clarity in three clicks. The system identifies trends, threats, and growth opportunities across every service and parts department, enabling true accountability and operational discipline.Key features and benefits include:• Built In Accountability — Clear, accessible performance metrics that drive daily fixed operations ownership and initiative.• AI Powered Insights — Automatic detection of missed revenue, pricing inconsistencies, and efficiency gaps.• Three Clicks to Total Clarity — From enterprise view to RO detail in seconds.• Measure What Matters Most — Custom KPIs, advisor metrics, technician productivity, parts performance, and multi store comparisons.• Comprehensive Audit & Exception Tracking — Discount audits, warranty audits, labor overrides, $0 ROs, obsolete parts, fill-rate, stocking levels, and more.TimeAi replaces hours of manual spreadsheet juggling with automated dashboards that allow leaders to focus on what truly drives positive results: engaging teams, improving processes, and elevating customer satisfaction.WarrantyAi: Fast, State Compliant, OEM Audit Grade Warranty Reimbursement SubmissionsWarrantyAi is the industry’s expert partner for factory warranty labor rate, labor hours and parts markup submissions — most user-friendly platform delivering faster approvals, maximum return, and complete compliance.Key features and benefits include:• Not What They Offer — What You’re Owed — WarrantyAi navigates state laws to ensure dealers capture every eligible dollar.• Fast, Compliant Submissions — Full management of the process from start to submission.• Audit Grade Accuracy — Thousands of ROs reviewed per submission; every eligible charge documented.• Insights Beyond Submissions — Identification of discount patterns, labor type issues, and billing discrepancies that cost dealers thousands.• Custom Strategy for Maximum Return — Tailored RO mix, op codes, and labor types for single point stores or multi rooftop groups.Average client results:• Labor Rate Increase: $30.98• Parts Mark Up Increase: 20.5%• Requested vs Approved Rate: 99.2%The New Standard of Unified Solutions for Dealer GroupsTogether, IVSG and Chameleon Limited will deliver:• Integrated Fixed Ops dashboards• Audit grade warranty submissions• Multi store operational oversight• Accountability frameworks for advisors, technicians, and parts teams• Actionable intelligence that eliminates guesswork and accelerates profitabilityAbout IVSGIVSG ( www.ivsgllc.com ) is a dealership data management & DMS integration provider, dealer performance modernization and innovation intelligence firm founded by Peter Leger, a 35-year transformation leader in automotive, fintech, and enterprise software. IVSG specializes in operational clarity, dealer group strategy, and Fixed Ops modernization — helping dealerships accelerate profitability through structured accountability, data driven leadership, and next generation workflow design.About Chameleon LimitedChameleon Limited ( www.chameleonlimited.com ) builds AI powered operational intelligence tools for dealerships, including TimeAi and WarrantyAi. TimeAi centralizes Fixed Ops insights, identifies trends and threats, and drives accountability across service and parts departments. WarrantyAi delivers fast, compliant, audit grade warranty labor rate and parts markup submissions, helping dealers maximize profits with transparency and confidence.Media ContactIVSG Email: sales@ivsgllc.com Phone:407-342-2061Chameleon Limited Email: sales@chameleonlimited.com Phone: 531 600 3799

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