.mobile Becomes the Best-Selling Domain String for the Mobile-First Economy

Following its General Availability launch, .mobile is outselling new domains as entrepreneurs and small businesses race to adopt a mobile‑first identity

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DomainPeople, Inc., one of the world's earliest ICANN-accredited registrars, today announced that .mobile has become the best-selling domain string for the new mobile-first economy — the only true mobile-first top-level domain built for businesses, creators, and entrepreneurs whose customers discover, buy, book, message, and connect on the move.

Since .mobile entered General Availability, demand has accelerated fast enough to outsell comparable new domain strings, as business owners look for a short, brandable alternative to long, hyphenated, or hard-to-remember .com options. At my.mobile, registrants can secure a .mobile domain and instantly activate it with mobile-first services — publishing a site, launching a store, taking payments, scheduling appointments, capturing leads, and managing customer relationships, all built to run from a phone.

"Ten years ago, business happened at a desk," said Todd Benjamin, vice president of sales and marketing for DomainPeople. "Today, consumers and businesses have moved almost entirely onto their phones, and the brands winning are the ones that meet customers exactly where they are. .mobile becoming the best-selling domain string tells us that entrepreneurs already understand that shift — they just needed a domain built for it."

The timing tracks a broader change in how people use the internet. DataReportal reports mobile accounts for 51.6% of global web traffic, and StatCounter Global Stats put mobile at 51.04% of worldwide desktop-vs-mobile market share in May 2026. For small businesses, founders, and service operators, that shift changes what a digital identity needs to do: a domain is no longer a static address, but the starting point for a website, branded email, store, booking flow, and CRM that can be launched and managed on the go.

Why .mobile Is Winning

• The only true mobile-first TLD — .mobile is purpose-built for the mobile-first category, giving brands a clear, immediate signal that they're built for how people use the internet today.

• A cleaner alternative to .com — .mobile gives businesses a short, brandable option when their ideal .com is unavailable, expensive, or too long.

• A full mobile-first business layer — .mobile domains anchor websites, professional email, stores, booking tools, and CRM, all managed from my.mobile.

• Accessible pricing — .mobile domains are listed at $15.95/year at my.mobile, with optional service packages starting at $7.95/month.

Mobile-First Service Categories

Every .mobile domain can be paired with service packages built around three categories:

• Identity Solutions — a simple, mobile-ready identity with an AI-generated landing page and professional email, ideal for anyone who needs to be found and reached online.

• Presence Solutions — AI-generated mobile websites built in minutes, designed for creators, service providers, and small businesses that need a polished presence fast.

• Business Solutions — scalable, mobile-first capabilities for businesses ready to transact, schedule, or automate, including ecommerce, CRM, marketing, and service-automation tools.

Within those categories, four packages are driving early adoption: Mobile Pro Start ($7.95/month) for a fast professional site and email; Small Biz on the Move ($19.95/month) for growing businesses that need unlimited pages and mobile-first ecommerce; Mobile Pro Store ($39.95/month) for product sellers who need a full online store; and Mobile Pro Services ($74.95/month) for service businesses that need scheduling, invoicing, and CRM tools. Full package details are available at my.mobile.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is .mobile?

.mobile is a top-level domain built specifically for the mobile-first economy, giving entrepreneurs, creators, and small businesses a short, brandable web address for customers who discover, buy, book, and connect primarily on mobile devices.

Why is .mobile the best-selling domain string for mobile-first businesses?

Since General Availability, .mobile has outsold comparable new domain strings as businesses look for a domain that clearly signals a mobile-first brand, rather than a long or hyphenated .com.

How much does a .mobile domain cost?

.mobile domains are listed at $15.95/year at my.mobile, with optional service packages starting at $7.95/month.

Who is .mobile for?

.mobile is built for entrepreneurs, small businesses, service providers, product sellers, startup founders, and agencies that want a mobile-first digital identity.

Who registers .mobile domains?

.mobile domain registrations are requested at my.mobile and fulfilled by DomainPeople, an ICANN-accredited registrar established in 1999.

All domain registration submissions are requests and are not complete until confirmed by the registrar. Availability, eligibility, premium-name status, reserved-name status, and trademark restrictions may affect whether a requested name can be registered.

Register your .mobile domain today and see why it's become the best-selling domain string for the mobile-first economy, at my.mobile — while the strongest names are still available.

About .mobile

.mobile is a top-level domain created for mobile-first digital identity. At my.mobile, individuals, creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses can request a .mobile web address and add optional services such as professional email, AI-powered website creation, ecommerce, scheduling, and CRM tools.

About DomainPeople

Founded in 1999 and one of the first eight ICANN-accredited registrars worldwide, DomainPeople provides secure, compliant domain registration and management services to individuals, businesses, and resellers in over 100 countries. A wholly owned subsidiary of NetNation, DomainPeople delivers reliable domain stewardship backed by more than 25 years of experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.