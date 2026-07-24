Firefighters preparing and protecting homes on Akawa Butte, Brewer fires ahead of Red Flag Warning

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team is surging resources to the Akawa Butte and Brewer fires Friday as firefighters brace for a weekend of critical fire weather. With both incidents facing a Red Flag Warning starting Friday afternoon, task forces are focused on a singular mission: saving homes and ensuring public safety.

The Akawa Butte Fire is currently the nation’s highest-priority fire for resource allocation, with firefighting personnel nearly doubling today to a total of 1,168 personnel. The fire is estimated at 27,287 acres and is 5 percent contained.

Overnight, crews worked around the clock to secure spot fires and construct new control lines, specifically around a large spot fire between Stevens Canyon Road and Wilt Road. Today, firefighters are focusing on the active southern flank while preparing Forest Service Road 11 as a backup holding line. Structural teams have secured 100- to 150-foot perimeters around threatened homes and are providing critical water support to wildland crews.

Near Prineville, the 33,704-acre Brewer Fire is also 5 percent contained. This morning, fire officials announced that the Crosswhite Fire has absorbed the Box Springs Fire. This combined incident will now be reported as Crosswhite West (the portion in Crook and Jefferson counties) and Crosswhite East (Wheeler County). Crosswhite West is currently estimated at 175,079 acres with 15 percent containment.

Due to extreme fire behavior overnight, including a 30-acre spot fire that crossed lines near Grizzly Road, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is adding a swing shift of two additional task forces to defend homes during peak burning hours. In total, nine structural task forces are now dedicated to the day, swing, and night shifts on this incident. Crews are also providing point protection for homes in the Lofton Creek area and mopping up around structures on the fire's eastern edge.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1 p.m. today through Saturday evening. Forecasters expect hot, dry, and windy conditions that will likely contribute to rapid fire spread.

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices remain in effect for portions of Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties. For real-time road closure information, visit www.tripcheck.com.

A community briefing on the Prineville-area fires is scheduled for tonight, Friday, July 24, at 6 p.m. at Carey Foster Hall at the Crook County Fairgrounds. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland Facebook page.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over both fire areas. Officials emphasize that unauthorized drone flights are illegal and will immediately ground all firefighting aircraft.