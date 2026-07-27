Dr. Jennifer Montes Selected to receive Trailblazer of the Year in Women’s Health Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Jennifer Montes at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently. This distinguished honor recognizes Dr. Montes’s exceptional dedication, visionary leadership, and transformative contributions to women’s health and breast cancer advocacy. Through her innovative approach to integrative healing and her unwavering commitment to empowering women and families affected by breast cancer, she continues to make a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals while advancing awareness, education, and holistic care.The Trailblazer Award honors individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions to their field, paving the way for others and often breaking new ground. It’s an accolade that celebrates innovation, leadership, and the courage to challenge the status quo, setting new standards of excellence and paving the way for future generations. Dr. Jennifer Montes will receive the Trailblazer Award this December at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.With over a decade of experience in the healthcare industry, Dr. Jennifer Montes has established herself as a respected and trusted authority in the medical field, specializing in breast cancer treatment and patient advocacy. Dr. Montes understands that the impact of a breast cancer diagnosis extends far beyond the physical. She firmly believes in the healing power of addressing the mind, body, and soul as part of the recovery journey. Through years of research, clinical practice, and patient care, she has developed a unique therapeutic approach that integrates holistic healing modalities with conventional medicine. Her mission is to make these innovative and compassionate healing methods accessible to all women facing breast cancer.Evolve Pink, the organization she founded, is dedicated to supporting and empowering women and families affected by breast cancer. Through its comprehensive programs, Evolve Pink provides education, compassion, comfort, and hope through holistic practices, while fostering supportive communities and delivering personalized healing experiences. The organization’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, risk awareness and prevention education, guest speaking engagements, support groups, young women’s programs, transportation assistance, and a variety of other resources designed to improve quality of life throughout the cancer journey.Before embarking on her distinguished career, Dr. Montes earned her undergraduate degree from Cornell University and subsequently received a Master of Public Health degree from Columbia University. She went on to earn her Doctor of Medicine degree from Temple University and completed her surgical residency at Lenox Hill Hospital. During her residency training, she completed externships at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Columbia University, and St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital. She later completed a prestigious fellowship in breast surgery at NYU Medical Center.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Jennifer Montes has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, she was awarded Top Surgeon of the Year by IAOTP. Last year, she was selected as Top Breast Surgeon of the Decade by IAOTP. This year, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This December, at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, Dr. Montes will be celebrated for her outstanding achievements and presented with several distinguished honors, including the Empowered Woman Award, the prestigious Presidential Award, and her most recent recognition, the Trailblazer of the Year in Women’s Health Award.Looking back, Dr. Montes attributes her success to her perseverance, unwavering work ethic, and the guidance of the mentors who have inspired her throughout her journey. When she is not working, she enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family. In the years ahead, she remains committed to empowering, educating, inspiring, and helping others while continuing to make a meaningful difference in the lives of women and families affected by breast cancer.Watch her video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oj33mGQ_Rg&t=1s For more information, please visit: https://www.evolvepink.org/our-programs About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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