The Service Companies Appoints Global Hospitality Leader Anibal Fernandez as Vice President of Operations Eastern Region

Fernandez joins TSC with over two decades of global hospitality leadership experience, specializing in large-scale operational transformations.

The Service Companies has set the benchmark for managed services in hospitality by combining structured operating blueprints with a dedicated workforce.” — Anibal Fernandez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Service Companies (TSC) has announced the appointment of Anibal Fernandez as Vice President of Operations for its Eastern Region.

Fernandez joins TSC with over two decades of global hospitality leadership experience, specializing in large-scale operational transformations, process standardization, and high-volume asset management. In his new role, Fernandez will lead TSC’s Eastern field operations, working directly alongside regional leadership and property partners to sharpen service delivery, protect brand standards, and scale operational efficiency.

"As TSC continues to grow, experienced operational leadership is essential to delivering consistent execution, driving continuous improvement, and supporting our teams in the field," said Brian Coyne, Chief Executive Officer of The Service Companies. "Anibal's experience leading complex hospitality operations, implementing scalable operational processes, and using data to improve performance aligns exceptionally well with our continued focus on operational excellence. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue strengthening execution across our Eastern region while supporting the company's ongoing growth."

Fernandez most recently served as Senior Vice President at Hard Rock International, where he directed global operations for a $900 million portfolio across more than 70 countries. Throughout his career—which also includes leading worldwide franchise operations and overseeing dozens of annual property launches—Fernandez has established a reputation for building strong team cultures, optimizing operating systems, and driving measurable performance across diverse markets.

"The Service Companies has set the benchmark for managed services in hospitality by combining structured operating blueprints with a dedicated workforce," said Fernandez. "I am thrilled to join the team and look forward to working closely with our regional partners and property leaders to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Fernandez’s appointment cements TSC’s ongoing commitment to pairing field-level execution with experienced executive leadership.

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the leading provider of managed services to the luxury hospitality and casino industries. With a commitment to quality and a focus on long-term partnerships, TSC provides a wide range of solutions, including turnkey housekeeping, overnight cleaning, public area cleaning, EVS and stewarding.

https://theservicecompanies.com/

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