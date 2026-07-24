Hagen Fire grows to nearly 16,000 acres, more task forces mobilized

The Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized an incident management team and five structural task forces to the Hagen Fire as it continues to burn actively southwest of Tollgate. The agency is in unified command with Northwest Team 7 to manage the 15,799-acre blaze and several other nearby fires.

Firefighters spent Thursday successfully defending structures along Bingham Road, where the fire is currently held to the south. While crews are working to build control lines on the west side of the fire near Stumbough Ridge, the blaze has moved east across the 32 road and into the North Fork Umatilla Wilderness.

The Hagen Fire is expected to merge soon with the 100-acre Ninemile Fire, which is directly in its path. These fires, along with the nearby Paradise and Horse Ridge fires, have become a top national priority due to their proximity to the City of Walla Walla’s municipal water supply, railroad corridors, and timber lands.

Five structural task forces are now on the ground to prioritize human safety and protect homes. These teams are joined by additional firefighters and equipment based in Walla Walla and Athena.

Breezy conditions are expected Friday with wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph on ridgetops. Warm, dry, and unstable air will continue to support moderate fire growth, with the potential for the fire to move quickly uphill or flare up in heavy fuels. Officials warn that dryer-than-normal vegetation is contributing to longer burning periods and more active behavior.

Evacuations and safety evacuation levels have been elevated in parts of Umatilla County, Union County, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and monitor fire activity closely as conditions can change rapidly. Current advisories can be found on the Umatilla County emergency website.

Public use restrictions are in effect across the Umatilla National Forest, and several areas, including the Umatilla Fork Day-Use Area and Buck Creek Trailhead, are closed to the public.

A community meeting will be held tonight, Friday, July 24, at 6 p.m. in Athena. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the incident’s Facebook page.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place. Officials remind the public that flying a drone near the fire is illegal and will immediately ground all firefighting aircraft.