Group of Democrat Attorneys Write Open Letter Demanding Democrat Party Remove itself from Montana Senate Race

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 24th, 2026

HELENA, Mont. – While the press focuses on Republican Party squabbles, the Montana Democrat Party (MDP) is in complete and utter disarray.

Proof positive is an open letter disseminated on July 16th and written by nine elite members of a core Democrat constituency: trial lawyers. Cutting through the legalese, their letter demands the Democrat Party pressure their own U.S. Senate candidate, Alani Bankhead, to back out of the race so that the MDP can surrender by voting not to run anyone. The demand means getting out of the way of phony “Independent” candidate Seth Bodnar. What they hide is that Bodnar was groomed by the Obama/Clinton Democrat money machine. Party primary voters be damned.

“Political parties are free to choose who represents them,” the letter says, “And in 2026, Montana Democrats can do just that.” Omitted is that “Montana Democrats” refers only to a small group of fellow elites within the MDP. The letter also conveniently omits that one of these elites recently characterized the Democrat label as “poison.” They also ignore how Seth Bodnar followed his Democrat handlers’ advice to not associate with the Democrat label. So…just choose the guy who didn’t choose you.

Does the MDP jettison its own publicly elected candidate to bend the knee to a fully funded deceitful elite candidate? Does the MDP surrender its own legitimacy as a political organization and not even compete?

The Democrat lawyers argue yes, because the MDP’s First Amendment rights to freely associate support such a choice.

Conversely, the Montana Republican Party (MTGOP) is in court now, defending an attack by a small minority against the Party’s right to freedom of association. While we fight to grow our party into a stronger, bottom-up organization that wins even more races, the MDP elite is hoping that the First Amendment will empower them to thwart how the majority voted.

It is clear the MDP elite would rather risk electoral suicide than moderate itself to become more palatable to common sense voters.

In the meantime, the MTGOP will continue its work of leaving behind Montana’s dull Blue past to achieve a bright Red future in 2026 and beyond.

Read the open letter to the Democrat Party here: https://tinyurl.com/48fw9fdm