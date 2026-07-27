MEDIA ALERT: VanishID to Showcase New AI-Powered External Identity Protection Capabilities at Black Hat USA 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VanishID , an agentic AI external identity cybersecurity company, today announced it will unveil new capabilities at Black Hat USA 2026 designed to neutralize the exposed personal data cybercriminals use to target executives , their families and other high-value personnel across the workforce.Conference attendees are invited to visit Booth #5813 in Startup City to meet with VanishID executives, see live demonstrations and learn how the company's latest innovations help organizations continuously identify and mitigate publicly exposed personal information before it can be weaponized by attackers.The new capabilities address a growing cybersecurity challenge as AI enables threat actors to rapidly discover, correlate and exploit publicly available personal data. According to Verizon's latest Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), attacks targeting people play a larger role in successful breaches than traditional vulnerability exploitation.The product introductions follow a year of significant company momentum, with VanishID growing annual recurring revenue (ARR) 2.3x and opening FY2027 with its strongest quarter to date.Full product announcements will be made during Black Hat USA 2026.Event Details and LogisticsEvent: Black Hat USA 2026Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, NevadaConference Dates: August 1-6, 2026Who: Matt Polak, CEO- Lior Shamir, VP of Sales- Sean Goldstein, VP of Marketing- Danielle Schneider, Director of Intel & Digital Risk- Sam Carruthers, Head of Partnerships- Jennifer Humphrey, Senior Field & Partner Marketing Manager- Travis Olson, Account ExecutiveBooth Number: Booth #5813, Startup City, August 4-6Media & Analyst BriefingsSpokespeople from VanishID are available for exclusive on-site demos, virtual product deep-dives, and under-embargo interview access. Book a meeting at the link below.Contact: Sean GoldsteinEmail: seang@vanishid.comMore info: https://vanishid.com/black-hat/ About VanishIDVanishID is the external identity security company. Its agentic AI platform puts autonomous agents to work finding and neutralizing the exposed personal information attackers use against executives, employees, and their families. The agents hunt exposure the way an adversary would, at machine speed, across data brokers, breach dumps, the dark web, and public records. They remove what they can and mitigate residual risk. Onboarding takes a name and a corporate email, with no lift for the security team. The platform never trains on personal data and is SOC 2 Type II certified. More than 100 organizations rely on VanishID, from Fortune 500 enterprises and financial institutions to health systems and public sector agencies. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, VanishID is backed by Dell Technologies Capital, Crosslink Capital, Rally Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, Bright Pixel, LockStep Ventures, and strategic angels including Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Key.Learn more at vanishid.com.

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