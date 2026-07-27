Dr. Dan Briggs Selected as Most Influential Leader in Stem Cell Research and Development by (IAOTP)

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Dan Briggs at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Dan Briggs as Most Influential Leader in Stem Cell Research and Development for his outstanding leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and unwavering commitment to advancing stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and innovative patient care.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a select number of professionals are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, leadership abilities, longevity in their field, and contributions to society. Dr. Briggs will be honored for this recognition at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With more than two decades of executive leadership experience spanning healthcare, biotechnology, diagnostics, nonprofit medicine, entertainment, renewable energy, finance, and business development, Dr. Briggs has established himself as one of today's foremost innovators in regenerative medicine and healthcare. His unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes while expanding access to cutting-edge treatments continues to reshape the future of stem cell research and development on a global scale.As Chairman, President, and CEO of Auragens, Dr. Briggs leads one of the world's premier stem cell research, development, and treatment centers, headquartered in Panama City, Panama. Occupying the entire 48th floor of the Oceania Business Plaza, Auragens has assembled an internationally recognized team of physicians, scientists, and researchers dedicated to advancing regenerative medicine through evidence-based stem cell therapies. Under his leadership, the organization has earned AABB Accreditation and ISO Certification, setting new standards for patient safety, clinical excellence, and scientific innovation. Auragens has also been recognized as Stem Cell Treatment Center of the Year and continues to advance groundbreaking research that is transforming patient care worldwide.Beyond his leadership at Auragens, Dr. Briggs is the Founder and Chief Executive of numerous successful organizations, including The Neighborhood Clinic, MDX Labs, Rearview Pictures, and the parent company, mundane. His diverse portfolio reflects a unique ability to identify unmet needs, build innovative organizations, and create meaningful, lasting impact across multiple industries.Committed to making healthcare accessible for all, Dr. Briggs founded The Neighborhood Clinic, a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare organization that provides high-quality medical care to underserved and rural communities. Through partnerships with local organizations and municipalities, the clinic serves thousands of patients who otherwise would have limited or no access to healthcare, reinforcing his belief that quality healthcare should never be determined by financial circumstances.Further expanding his commitment to improving healthcare, Dr. Briggs founded MDX Labs, a nationally recognized high-complexity molecular diagnostics laboratory. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDX Labs became one of Nevada's largest independent laboratories, providing critical testing services while handling overflow from overwhelmed public health institutions throughout the state. At the height of the pandemic, the laboratory processed approximately 15 percent of all COVID-19 test results across Nevada. The company was recognized as a Top Small Business and Best Workplace for its excellence, innovation, and service.Beyond his medical ventures, Dr. Briggs founded FOUNDATIONS, a charitable 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving healthcare access and supporting children, veterans, and underserved populations around the world. He also serves as Chairman and CEO of Rearview Pictures, a film and television production company committed to producing high-quality entertainment for global audiences. Through mundane., the parent company he founded, Dr. Briggs continues to oversee ventures spanning healthcare, renewable energy, entertainment, finance, logistics, and real estate development, all driven by his mission of creating businesses that do good while doing well.Prior to becoming a successful entrepreneur, Dr. Briggs developed a strong foundation in public policy and government affairs. He served on the advance team for President George W. Bush during the historic United States-Russia Summit in St. Petersburg, worked on statewide initiatives in California, and became a Founding Member of the Las Vegas World Affairs Council, a bipartisan organization dedicated to international affairs and foreign policy. Although his campaign for the Nevada State Assembly was unsuccessful, the experience strengthened his resolve and ultimately inspired him to build organizations dedicated to improving lives through innovation, compassion, and service.Before embarking on his professional career, Dr. Briggs earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pepperdine University, a Master of Arts degree from Stanford University, pursued legal studies at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, and earned his Doctorate from the University of Northwestern Ohio. His commitment to lifelong learning continues to influence both his leadership philosophy and his innovative approach to business.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Dan Briggs has received numerous awards, accolades, and industry recognitions for his outstanding leadership, innovation, and contributions to regenerative medicine and healthcare. He will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine This year, he will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for his selection as Most Influential Leader in Stem Cell Research and Development..Additionally, Dr. Briggs was named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year2026 Pacific Southwest Award. Under his leadership, Auragens has earned numerous national and international distinctions, including AABB Accreditation, ISO Certification, and recognition as Stem Cell Treatment Center of the Year. In addition, Dr. Briggs serves on the Editorial Board of The Journal of Stem Cell Research and is a contributing member of the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), further demonstrating his commitment to advancing regenerative medicine and evidence-based healthcare worldwide.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, "Selecting Dr. Dan Briggs for this prestigious recognition was an easy decision. His extraordinary vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering dedication to advancing stem cell research and regenerative medicine have made a profound impact on healthcare worldwide. His ability to combine scientific innovation with compassionate patient care truly distinguishes him as a global leader. We are honored to recognize him as Most Influential Leader in Stem Cell Research and Development and look forward to celebrating his achievements at this year's Annual Awards Gala."Looking back, Dr. Briggs attributes much of his success to perseverance, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to challenging conventional thinking in healthcare. A devoted husband and proud father of three young sons, he considers his family to be his greatest source of inspiration and motivation. When he is not leading his many organizations, he enjoys spending quality time with his family and remains actively involved in his local community in Henderson, Nevada. Looking toward the future, Dr. Briggs remains committed to advancing stem cell research and regenerative medicine, expanding access to innovative healthcare solutions, growing his organizations, and continuing to improve the lives of patients and communities around the world.For more information, please visit: https://drdanbriggs.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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