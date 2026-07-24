Armstrong appoints Beth Jacobson to serve as interim director of ND Department of Environmental Quality

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has appointed Beth Jacobson, director of accounting for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), to serve as the agency’s interim director when longtime DEQ Director Dave Glatt retires July 31.

Jacobson has more than 29 years of service to the state, including extensive experience in financial management, budgeting and agency administration. As accounting director, she oversees DEQ’s financial operations, budgeting, federal grant management, accounting, procurement and fiscal compliance.

Glatt is retiring after more than four decades of service to the state. He has served as director of DEQ since it became a standalone agency in 2019.

The search for a permanent director is ongoing.