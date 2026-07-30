Upward365 Launches Management IQ, a Free Scored Self-Assessment for Practicing Managers

MIQ does not flatter anyone. It shows a manager exactly where their habits are strong, where they are inconsistent, and what to do about it in the next 30 days.” — Chris Arringdale, CEO and co-founder of Upward365

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upward365 Launches Management IQ, a Free Scored Self-Assessment for Practicing ManagersThe 10-minute assessment gives managers a composite score out of 160, a personality profile, and a personalized 30-day action plan.Upward365, the performance management and employee engagement platform built by HR software veterans, today announced the launch of Management IQ (MIQ), a free structured self-assessment for managers who want an honest read on how they show up for their teams.Research consistently shows a gap between how managers rate their own effectiveness and how their teams experience them. Gallup finds that manager quality is the single largest driver of team engagement, yet only 31 to 36 percent of employees report being engaged at work. MIQ was built to help close that gap, one manager at a time.MIQ is not a personality quiz. It is a scored evaluation of a manager's real habits across three areas: feedback and communication, performance management, and team engagement and development. Takers receive a composite score out of 160, a section-by-section breakdown, and a personalized 30-day action plan built around their specific gaps.Results also include an ASPO Personality Profile, Upward365's proprietary framework that maps a manager's style across four dimensions: Assertiveness, Sociability, Patience, and Orderliness. The profile produces a dominant trait, a narrative description, and a trait-by-trait breakdown showing how the taker's tendencies compare across all four areas."Most managers think they are better than their teams would say they are," said Chris Arringdale, CEO and co-founder of Upward365. "MIQ does not flatter anyone. It shows a manager exactly where their habits are strong, where they are inconsistent, and what to do about it in the next 30 days."The assessment takes about 10 minutes and asks managers to answer for what is currently true, not what they aspire to. Results place each taker in one of four tiers: Struggling Manager, Manager in Progress, Developing Manager, or High-Impact Manager. Every taker leaves with a concrete plan: pick three actions, put them on the calendar, do them for 30 days, then come back and pick three more.For managers who want to go deeper after taking the assessment, Upward365 offers the same practitioner-level support across its platform. Every customer works with people who have run performance programs themselves rather than a ticket queue.The Management IQ assessment is available now at no cost at https://upward365.com/management-iq-quiz About Upward365 Upward365 is a performance management and employee engagement platform for mid-market companies.Founded by HR software veterans with more than 15 years of experience building and scaling tools used by nearly 1,500 organizations, Upward365 focuses on performance conversations that build retention rather than systems that enforce compliance. Performance and engagement come together in one platform at one price, with no add-ons to buy and no functionality held back.Learn more at https://upward365.com Take the assessment here: https://upward365.com/management-iq-quiz Media Contact:Dave Arringdale, dave.arringdale@upward365.com+1 (888) 210-1218

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