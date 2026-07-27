Timothy Rexius Selected as Top CEO of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Timothy Rexius at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Timothy Rexius as Top CEO of the Year for his outstanding leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and commitment to inspiring others through business innovation and mentorship.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a select few members are chosen for this prestigious distinction based on their professional accomplishments, leadership abilities, longevity in their field, and impact on their industries and communities. Mr. Rexius will be honored for this remarkable achievement at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With more than two decades of entrepreneurial success, Timothy Rexius has established himself as a visionary business leader, motivational speaker, and mentor whose influence extends well beyond the health and wellness industry. His unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and empowering others has positioned him among the most respected entrepreneurs in the country.As President and CEO of Rexius Nutrition Inc., Mr. Rexius has transformed the company into one of the Midwest's premier destinations for sports nutrition, health supplements, and wellness products. Under his leadership, the company has experienced tremendous growth while maintaining its commitment to exceptional customer service and education.In addition to leading Rexius Nutrition, Mr. Rexius is the President and Founder of VHI Nutraceuticals and OPP Omaha Protein Popcorn, two companies that continue to redefine innovation within the health and nutrition marketplace. He is also the co-owner of Iron Heaven Gyms, further expanding his influence throughout the fitness industry. Most recently, he launched Rexius Business Consulting, where he mentors entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide, helping them build successful companies through practical strategies, leadership development, and proven business principles.Known for his energetic speaking style and authentic leadership philosophy, Mr. Rexius has become one of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the entrepreneurial community. He regularly speaks to business leaders, students, athletes, and aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging audiences to pursue their dreams, embrace calculated risks, and transform their passion into lasting success. His personal mission is to help others become the absolute best versions of themselves by believing in their potential and taking action.Throughout his career, Mr. Rexius has remained committed to old-school business values built on trust, integrity, strong relationships, and responsiveness. His philosophy that "your word is your bond" continues to guide his leadership approach while allowing his companies to expand internationally into multiple countries and retail markets.Before embarking on his career, Mr. Rexius earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Marketing from Wayne State College, where he developed the business foundation that would later support his entrepreneurial journey.Over the course of his distinguished career, Mr. Rexius has received widespread recognition for his innovation, leadership, and dedication to helping others succeed.. Whether leading multiple thriving companies, mentoring future entrepreneurs, or inspiring audiences around the world, he continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence and personal growth.Throughout his illustrious career, Timothy Rexius has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for his accomplishments. This year, Timothy Rexius will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for is selection as Top CEO of the Year. Additionally his achievements have earned him recognition in The Wall Street Journal and recognition by Marquis Who's Who for his contributions to business and entrepreneurship.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, "Selecting Timothy Rexius for this recognition was an easy decision. He is an extraordinary entrepreneur whose leadership, determination, and commitment to helping others succeed truly distinguish him. His accomplishments across multiple industries are remarkable, and we are honored to recognize him as Top CEO of the Year. We look forward to celebrating his many achievements at this year's Annual Awards Gala."Looking back, Mr. Rexius attributes much of his success to perseverance, unwavering faith in himself, and the support of the mentors who guided him throughout his entrepreneurial journey. A devoted husband to his amazing wife, proud father of six incredible children, and grandfather to one cherished grandson, he considers his family to be his greatest accomplishment and the driving force behind everything he does. Looking toward the future, Mr. Rexius remains committed to expanding his businesses, mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs, and continuing to inspire others to pursue excellence in both business and life. His vision, passion, and relentless drive ensure that his influence will continue to grow for years to come.. "It's either now or never. You bet on yourself or no one will." — Timothy RexiusFor more information, please visit: www.timrexius.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.