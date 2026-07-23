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“This Guy Is Going To Lose:” Texas Republicans Slam Ken Paxton For Running Away From Questions About His Scandals

AUSTIN, TX — Corrupt Ken Paxton is under fire from Texas Republicans for back to back embarrassing public appearances where he ran from journalists asking questions about his voter fraud allegations, his 15 properties, and if he’d debate James Talarico.

A conservative Texas radio show host  criticized Paxton’s refusal to answer questions, calling it a “bad look” and saying “he's not answering the questions; he's not more out there, you know, on the campaign trail and in big town hall meetings, and Talarico is.” 

A GOP strategist on Capitol Tonight quipped that Paxton “better be able to answer the questions,” and even the Texas GOP’s former finance director vented: “This guy is going to lose [...] A huge drag on the ticket. He is not ready for the big leagues.” 

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin:

"Even Texas Republicans are embarrassed by Ken Paxton’s cowardice and refusal to answer basic questions from journalists. Texans deserve to hear directly from Paxton about his apparent  voter fraud, his 15 properties he acquired on a government salary, and whether he’ll debate James Talarico. We couldn’t agree more with Paxton’s fellow Republicans: ‘This guy is going to lose.’"

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“This Guy Is Going To Lose:” Texas Republicans Slam Ken Paxton For Running Away From Questions About His Scandals

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