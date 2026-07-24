Final Days to Apply: InterExchange Invites Exchange Alumni to Become Storytellers Before Monday's Deadline

More than 100 storytellers have already joined Made Impact's World Storyteller Project through InterExchange. Join by Monday, July 27 11.59 PM GST.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterExchange, a U.S. Department of State-designated sponsor of J-1 cultural exchange programs including Au Pair USA, Camp USA, Career Training USA, and Summer Work Travel, is urging alumni and current participants to submit their stories before the World Storyteller Project 's submission window closes on Monday, July 27 at 11:59PM . To date, InterExchange has helped recruit 100 storytellers and gather more than 100 individual submissions as part of the effort.The World Storyteller Project is a component of Made Impact 's Million Stories campaign, a global effort to build the world's largest archive of international exchange experiences and demonstrate the long-term impact of cross-cultural exchange on individuals, communities, and global understanding. InterExchange joined the campaign as a founding partner alongside organizations including AIFS, Alliance Abroad, Alliance for International Exchange, GoAbroad.com, International TEFL Academy, Greenheart Exchange, and The PIE.“The beauty of international exchange is the real difference it makes. Every story begins with someone seeking a new perspective, and that journey transforms not just the individual, but everyone they touch. We’re thrilled to support Made Impact in their mission to gather these stories. By uniting our voices, we will demonstrate the true power of exchange in fostering mutual understanding and a more peaceful world. InterExchange is honored to be a Founding Partner in this bold, necessary, and visionary movement.”— Christine La Monica-Lunn, President & CEO, InterExchangeExchange alumni interested in applying to become a Storyteller before Monday's deadline can do so at https://madeimpact.org/apply-storyteller?ref=interexchange . To learn more about the World Storyteller Project, visit https://madeimpact.org/world-storyteller-project . More on Made Impact's broader mission is available at https://madeimpact.org/ About InterExchange For more than 50 years, InterExchange has connected young people from around the world with life-changing cultural exchange opportunities across the United States, working alongside host families, employers, and the U.S. Department of State to build lasting connections between the U.S. and the world. Learn more at interexchange.org.About Made Impact Made Impact is a global initiative building an evidence base for the societal value of international exchange and education, working to strengthen visibility, trust, and long-term investment in cross-cultural programs worldwide.

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