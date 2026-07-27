Dr. Rosaline Amangbo Selected for the Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Rosaline Amangbo at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Rosaline Amangbo was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms. Rosaline Amangbo will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala.With more than two decades of experience in retail, distribution, technology, real estate and financial consulting, Rosaline Amangbo has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she currently serves as the CEO of Jacamiah Global Real Estate Limited, a Lagos-based real estate firm affiliated with Jacamiah Global Business Venture.Her current and previous roles include overseeing operations at Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd, where she leads strategic growth and service delivery in property development, brokerage, valuation, financing, and consultancy. She also manages affiliated companies both locally and internationally, building a robust network of certified brokers operating across 75 countries worldwide.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, entrepreneurship, real estate development, commercial property brokerage (office, retail, industrial), project financing, valuation, and international real estate investment. She is also a seasoned consultant with deep experience in guiding small, medium, and enterprise-level organizations within the built sector. Under her leadership, Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd is also recognized as a distributor of cement and building materials.Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd is an affiliate of Industry Investment Group LLC Qatar, a financial holding company that manages the Gulf Cooperation Council's sovereign wealth fund by investing in a diversified portfolio of assets in key economic and industrial sectors with the aim of generating sustained financial gains".Also, Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd is an affiliate of World Business Angel Investment Forum in Nigeria. About the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is committed to collaborating globally to empower the economic development of the world by fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scaleups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs and to promoting gender equality and women’s participation.Before embarking on her professional path, Rosaline earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature in English from Lagos State University, followed by a diploma in Project Management from Kenyatta University. She later completed advanced certifications in property development and real estate investment at the University of Cape Town, Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, and studied real estate marketing at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Amangbo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was selected as Top Commercial Property Broker of The Year. This year, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December for her current selection of The Empowered Woman Award.In addition to her successful career, Rosaline is actively involved in professional associations and real estate advocacy. She currently serves as the Assistant General Secretary of the Association of Estate Agents of Nigeria (AEAN), Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Secretary of the Continuous Development Professional Committee, and Member of the Membership Committee. She is also a Member of FIABCI-Nigeria, a Diamond Member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an International Member of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Chicago, Illinois, special member of FIABCI Middle East and a member of FIABCI Nigeria.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Amangbo for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Rosaline is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Rosaline attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she is committed to continuing to elevate the standard of real estate practice both within Nigeria and globally.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amb-dr-rosaline-adedoyin-amangbo-h-c-cfiar-317057185/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visitFor more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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