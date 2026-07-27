Palm Beach County Creator Celebrates First Year of Global Learning Platform with Interview with Award-Winning Filmmaker

Jackie Morreale celebrates YouTube's Silver Creator Award for Wisdom for Wannabes, after surpassing 100,000 subscribers in June 2026. Jackie Morreale and family celebrate Wisdom for Wannabes first year with 100K balloons in Venice's historic Piazza San Marco. Wisdom for Wannabes Interview 39, hosted by Jackie Morreale, features filmmaker Nani Sahra Walker, recipient of the 2026 Best New Filmmaker Award at the Best of NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Awards for Shakti.

Palm Beach County creator Jackie Morreale celebrates one year of Wisdom for Wannabes, surpassing 123K YouTube subscribers as Interview #39 launches this week.

What began as a goal of 52 meaningful interviews has grown into a global community of lifelong learners, but the mission remains the same: stay curious, ask thoughtful questions, and learn together.” — Jackie Morreale

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just over one year after publishing its first YouTube video, Palm Beach County creator Jackie Morreale is celebrating a remarkable first chapter of Wisdom for Wannabes while remaining focused on the platform's original mission: completing 52 meaningful interviews exploring business, beauty, and betterment.

In just over a year, Wisdom for Wannabes has grown to more than 123,000 YouTube subscribers, generated over 1.8 million views, earned YouTube's Silver Creator Award, and published nearly 70 episodes featuring interviews, solo reflections, travel journals, imagination exercises, children's books, and original pastel artwork inspired by curiosity, creativity, and lifelong learning.

"When I started Wisdom for Wannabes, I wasn't chasing subscriber milestones," said Morreale. "My goal was simple: have meaningful conversations with remarkable people and create something that encourages curiosity. Reaching more than 123,000 subscribers has been an incredible surprise, but the conversations remain the heart of this project."

Although the audience now spans viewers around the world, the platform remains deeply rooted in South Florida.

Among the featured South Florida guests are professionals, creatives, educators, athletes, entrepreneurs, conservationists, and community leaders whose work is making an impact throughout the region. Conversations have included Raquel Baez, women's empowerment coach; Euell Barnett, personal trainer; Arielle Barreto, Boca Raton attorney; Daniele DeMarch, co-founder of ELSEWAVE; Erica Kyle, artist; Dr. Roy McGriff, educator and sixth-degree black belt; Sasha Monaco, author and technologist; Lieutenant Claudio Navas, Miami Beach Fire Department lieutenant and mental health advocate; Dianne Marie Nigh, bodybuilder; Angela Page, award-winning screenwriter and author; Frankie Ruiz, co-founder of the Life Time Miami Marathon; Scott Vogel, wildlife conservation educator and longtime volunteer with Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Busch Wildlife Sanctuary; RG Taylor, artist and author; and Dr. Marc Wharton, Assistant Director of PhD Programs, College of Business, Florida Atlantic University.

Together, their stories showcase the innovation, resilience, creativity, leadership, and spirit of service found throughout South Florida while reflecting the platform's mission to explore business, beauty, and betterment through meaningful conversation.

The platform's newest interview, launching this week, features filmmaker Nani Sahra Walker as Interview #39. Walker recently received the 2026 Best New Filmmaker Award at the Best of NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Awards and served as executive producer of the Academy Award-winning documentary short The Last Repair Shop. During the conversation, she discusses storytelling, creativity, resilience, and the inspiration behind her latest film, Shakti, which is available to audiences worldwide on platforms including Tubi, Fawesome, and Prime Video. The interview reflects Wisdom for Wannabes' ongoing commitment to introducing audiences to influential voices shaping the future of creativity, leadership, and meaningful storytelling.

What began as a personal goal of completing 52 meaningful interviews has evolved into a multimedia platform reaching audiences around the world through YouTube, podcasts, books, artwork, travel, and original writing. Despite the platform's rapid growth, Morreale says the mission remains unchanged.

"We're still building toward our original goal of 52 interviews," she said. "Every guest brings a unique perspective, and every conversation reminds me that wisdom isn't reserved for experts—it's discovered through curiosity, thoughtful questions, and lived experience. The YouTube Silver Creator Award celebrates an important milestone, but I'm even more excited about the conversations still to come."

As Wisdom for Wannabes enters its second year, Morreale plans to continue expanding the interview series, publish additional books in both the Princess Tessa & Luc the Duke and Voices in Wonder collections, create new artwork and educational content, pursue speaking opportunities, and continue building a global community centered on curiosity, creativity, and lifelong learning.

"What began as one conversation has grown into a community of lifelong learners," Morreale said. "I'm grateful to every guest who has shared their story and to every viewer, reader, listener, and supporter who has been part of this journey. We may have reached more than 123,000 subscribers, but in many ways, I feel like we're just getting started."

Wisdom for Wannabes Interview 39: Nani Sahra Walker, Shakti Director, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker, says, 'Don't Wait for Permission', hosted by Jackie Morreale

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