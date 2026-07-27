Producer of the Controversial 'Loose Change' Documentary Tells His Story in New Memoir The Soldier That Left

"The Soldier That Left: The Untold Story of Loose Change" by Korey Rowe

Korey Rowe traces his journey from soldier to fugitive to unlikely producer of one of the most controversial documentaries of all time.

Loose Change should serve as a constant reminder that anyone, anywhere, with limited means, but a lot of passion, can change the world.” — Korey Rowe from "The Soldier Who Left"

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than two decades after Loose Change became one of the internet's most controversial documentaries, its co-creator and producer is telling his own story for the first time.

In The Soldier That Left: The Untold Story of Loose Change, available Aug. 31, U.S. Army veteran, entrepreneur, and filmmaker Korey Rowe recounts the extraordinary path that led him from the front lines of the War on Terror to producing the low-budget documentary that would become a global online phenomenon.

Rowe enlisted in the Army just weeks before the September 11 attacks and served during the opening years of the War on Terror before a crisis of conscience led him to leave the military. While on the run, he reunited with longtime friend Dylan Avery, who was developing a film questioning the official account of 9/11. What began as a creative experiment became Loose Change, a film that spread through DVDs, torrent networks, and early video-sharing sites and was later hailed by Vanity Fair as "the first internet blockbuster."

Rather than revisiting the film's claims, The Soldier That Left pulls back the curtain on the people behind the phenomenon. Rowe reflects on military service, friendship, addiction, media scrutiny, and the lasting consequences of finding himself at the center of one of the most polarizing media events of the early internet era.

Part memoir and part cultural history, The Soldier That Left offers a firsthand account of how one unexpected project transformed Rowe's life while changing the way millions engaged with information, authority, and online media in post-9/11 America.

About the Author

Korey Rowe is an entrepreneur, filmmaker, and community leader based in Oneonta, New York. He is the founder of DOSHA, co-founder of Otsego Media, and serves on the board of Film Otsego. A U.S. Army veteran and creator of the Loose Change documentary series, Rowe is passionate about storytelling, entrepreneurship, and strengthening his hometown through business and community development.

Book Information

Title: The Soldier That Left: The Untold Story of Loose Change

Author: Korey Rowe

Publication Date: Aug. 31, 2026

Genre: Memoir / Military Memoir / Current Affairs

To request a review copy (PDF or printed book) or to arrange an interview with the author, contact:

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