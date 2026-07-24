Kozarev Meets with Delegation of Cyprus' DISY Youth Organization

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Dušan Kozarev met today with a delegation of the youth organization of the Democratic Rally (DISY) from the Republic of Cyprus, led by Dimos Georgiadis, Member of the House of Representatives of Cyprus.

The interlocutors reaffirmed the friendly bilateral relations between the two countries, founded on the historical closeness of the two brotherly nations and their mutual support on issues of vital national interest, while expressing their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting focused on the foreign policy priorities of the two countries in the context of an increasingly dynamic and complex geopolitical environment, Serbia's European integration process, and other bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Kozarev underscored Serbia's unique position in the contemporary international order, stemming from its consistent foreign policy based on the principles of independence, military neutrality, respect for international law, a balanced approach, and a commitment to strengthening traditional partnerships while establishing new friendly relations across the world. He emphasized that Serbian diplomacy, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić, has been achieving historic successes, including the launch of the strategic dialogue with the United States last week, building upon President Aleksandar Vučić's geopolitically responsible vision, which places the interests of Serbia and its citizens at the forefront.

The interlocutors reiterated the high level of mutual understanding and their firm reciprocal support for the preservation of territorial integrity and sovereignty. They reaffirmed Cyprus' support for Serbia's position on Kosovo and Metohija, as well as Serbia's support for efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue.

Georgiadis stressed that Cyprus remains one of the strongest advocates of Serbia's accession to the European Union.