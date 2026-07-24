Bright Line Investigations Founder Kyle Corrigan Named 2026 UW–Parkside Alumni Achievement Award Honoree

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Recognition highlights investigative leadership, professional excellence, mentorship, and the development of investigators who have advanced into service.

UW–Parkside helped shape the investigator and leader I became, making this recognition from my alma mater especially meaningful.” — Kyle Corrigan, M.S., CIFI

STEVENS POINT, WI, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Wisconsin–Parkside has selected Kyle P. Corrigan, M.S., CIFI, founder and Chief Investigator of Bright Line Investigations LLC, as a 2026 Alumni Achievement Award Honoree.The award recognizes professional leadership, commitment to excellence, lifelong learning, continued growth, and meaningful contributions to one’s profession and community. Corrigan is scheduled to be recognized during UW–Parkside’s 2026 Homecoming celebration.Corrigan graduated from UW–Parkside in 2008 with a double major in Criminal Justice and Psychology. He later earned a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville in 2022.The idea behind Bright Line Investigations began while Corrigan was a student at UW–Parkside. During a Criminal Procedure class in Molinaro Hall, he learned about the legal concept of a “bright-line rule,” a clearly defined standard intended to reduce ambiguity and support consistent decision-making.That concept later inspired both the company’s name and its operating philosophy: bringing clarity to uncertainty, separating verified facts from assumptions, and providing clients with objective, evidence-based findings.“UW–Parkside helped shape the investigator, business owner, and professional leader I became,” Corrigan said. “The concept behind Bright Line began in a Parkside classroom, which makes this recognition from my alma mater especially meaningful.”Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Bright Line Investigations provides professional investigative services involving surveillance, criminal defense, civil litigation, insurance and fraud matters, witness and evidence development, public-records research, digital evidence, and investigative intelligence.Under Corrigan’s leadership, the agency has focused on producing accurate, thoroughly documented, and defensible investigative work for attorneys, insurers, businesses, public-sector clients, and other professional organizations.“Professional investigations are fundamentally about helping people and organizations understand what the evidence actually shows,” Corrigan said. “Credibility depends on accuracy, objectivity, ethical conduct, sound judgment, and work that can withstand scrutiny.”Corrigan has also contributed to the broader investigative profession through leadership, advocacy, training, and professional service. He has served on the Board of Directors of the National Council of Investigation and Security Services since 2024 and previously served in leadership with the Professional Association of Wisconsin Licensed Investigators, including as Vice President.A central part of Bright Line’s mission has been the development of future investigative professionals through internships, mentorship, field training, guest instruction, and university partnerships.Former Bright Line interns have advanced into investigative and law-enforcement positions with organizations including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.One former Bright Line intern entered law enforcement with the Racine Police Department before later advancing to Homeland Security Investigations. According to Corrigan, the investigator credited the surveillance and investigative instruction he received through Bright Line with helping him make the first fugitive arrest of his law-enforcement career. He has since progressed into a role in which he instructs surveillance techniques to other HSI personnel.Corrigan remembers discussing that possibility with the investigator years earlier while the two were conducting surveillance on a rural road in eastern Iowa.“I told him that maybe someday he would be teaching these techniques to his own investigators, and that something he learned during those early assignments might one day save someone’s life,” Corrigan said. “Seeing him now instruct surveillance within HSI is one of the most meaningful outcomes of our internship and mentorship program.”Corrigan emphasized that the former intern’s advancement reflects the investigator’s own ability, discipline, and continued professional development.“We gave him an opportunity, practical instruction, and a foundation, but he did the work,” Corrigan said. “He applied those lessons, continued developing his abilities, and is now passing that knowledge on to others. That is what meaningful mentorship should accomplish.”Corrigan expressed particular appreciation to Valerie Gargas, Operations & Intelligence Director for Bright Line Investigations, who nominated him for the award.“Valerie’s leadership, intelligence, and dedication have been instrumental to Bright Line’s development,” Corrigan said. “Although my name will appear on the award, this recognition reflects the work of an outstanding team, their families, the clients who trusted us, the mentors who invested in me, and the young professionals who allowed us to train and challenge them.”Corrigan also credited mentors including Dean Gluth and Thomas Fischer , along with the educators, colleagues, clients, employees, and investigators who contributed to his professional development.His approach to leadership is grounded in service, responsibility, mentorship, and leading by example.“Leadership is not about titles, control, or personal recognition,” Corrigan said. “It is about faithfully caring for the people entrusted to us, helping others develop their abilities, and becoming an example they can follow.”Corrigan said that principle is reflected in 1 Peter 5:2–3, which calls leaders to serve willingly and eagerly rather than seeking personal gain or exercising authority over others.“I believe the work we are doing at Bright Line is faith in action,” Corrigan said. “It means pursuing truth, serving people during difficult moments, developing ethical investigators, opening doors for the next generation, and building something that can continue serving others long after any one of us is gone.”Corrigan is expected to return to UW–Parkside as a guest lecturer before attending the Homecoming award ceremony.“To God be the glory,” Corrigan said. “This recognition is the result of faith, teamwork, mentorship, perseverance, and talented people committed to serving something greater than themselves.”About Bright Line Investigations LLCBright Line Investigations LLC is a professional investigative agency headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. The agency provides surveillance, litigation support, criminal defense investigation, civil investigation, insurance and fraud investigation, witness development, public-records research, digital-evidence support, and investigative intelligence services.Bright Line also supports the development of future investigative professionals through internships, mentorship, practical field training, professional education, and university engagement.

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