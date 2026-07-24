Warrior Garden Hosts Free Self-Defense Seminar to Empower and Equip the Community

Warrior Garden Free Self Defense Seminar Flyer Warrior Garden Pad Drills At A Recent Seminar Wrist Lock Technique At Georgia Tech Demo

Participants will learn how to leverage simple but devastating defense mechanics against modern urban attacks.

Can you save your life and the lives of your loved ones? The world is becoming more and more violent, but don't walk in fear. This free Self-Defense seminar is offered to empower the community.” — Seba Khari Sekou I, Founder & Chief Instructor, Warrior Garden

EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warrior Garden Combat & Fitness Hosts Free Self-Defense Seminar in East Point to Empower and Equip the CommunityFeaturing Hybrid Combat Self Defense Systems, Situational Awareness, and Elite Real-World Tactical Training on August 8, 2026Warrior Garden Combat & Fitness, a premier martial arts school specializing in high-level defensive tactics and elite functional conditioning, has officially announced it will host a comprehensive, completely Free Self-Defense Seminar. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at their primary location at Phys.ed ATL/ 1500 Nabell Ave, East Point, GA 30344.In an era where personal safety is increasingly top-of-mind, this interactive seminar aims to bridge the gap between abstract martial arts concepts and practical, street-ready survival techniques. Spearheaded by elite instructors fluent in Sekm Maa Warrior Arts and Indonesian Martial Arts (Silat Buka Lingkaran), the curriculum is designed to transform fear into proactive readiness for individuals of all fitness levels and backgrounds."Our philosophy stands firmly on a timeless ancient proverb: 'It is better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war,'" says Seba Khari Sekou I, Founder and Chief Instructor of Warrior Garden Combat & Fitness. "Titles and ranks mean nothing in a real world violent encounter. The real question is, are you prepared for the situation? Can you save your life and the lives of your loved ones? The world is becoming more and more violent, but don't walk in fear. This free Self-Defense seminar is offered to empower the community."Seminar Curriculum Highlights:6 Levels of War Concepts: Understanding threat levels, tactical progression, and combat strategies.Sekm Maa Warrior Arts Combat Science: A breakdown of practical anatomy targets, leverage, and combat principles.Real-World Self-Defense Training: Drills structured for immediate retention to escape and overcome common attacks, realistic holds, strikes, and ambushes.Situational Awareness & De-Escalation: Cultivating a proactive mental radar to spot dangers early and psychologically diffuse high-tension encounters.Active Shooter Readiness: Critical, high-stakes navigation and structural escape protocols during extreme active-threat scenarios.The seminar emphasizes a highly dynamic, “aliveness” training philosophy rather than rigid choreography. Participants will learn how to leverage simple but devastating defense mechanics against modern urban attacks. No prior martial arts experience is necessary to participate, making this a vital educational opportunity for families, professionals, and students alike.Registration Information: While admission is completely free, space is strictly capped due to facility safety protocols. Attendees must RSVP in advance online by visiting warriorgarden.net/freeseminar to secure their spot on the roster.About Warrior Garden Combat & FitnessFounded by veteran martial artist Seba Khari Sekou I, Warrior Garden Combat & Fitness provides cutting-edge tactical defensive training, martial arts mastery, and intensive combat conditioning both online and in person. Uniting deep elements of Sekm Maa Warrior Arts, SWAM FuJuKa Boxing, Fannul Harb “The Art of Combat”, Silat Buka Lingkaran, San Yama Bushi Combat Jujutsu, and Seishin Kenjutsu strategy, Warrior Garden is dedicated to fostering the "True Warrior Spirit" through superior tactical knowledge, a permanent white-belt learning mentality, and pure functional technique.Media & Event Inquiries:Contact Name: Seba Khari Sekou IOrganization: Warrior Garden Combat & FitnessAddress: 1500 Nabell Ave, East Point, GA 30344Phone: 678-343-2640Web: www.warriorgarden.net

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