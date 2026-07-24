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Road Construction & Paving Throughout Town from 08/03/26 to 09/01/26

Road construction and paving work is scheduled to take place on the following streets between  August 3rd and September 1st, 2026:

  • Founders Avenue
  • Robert Avenue
  • Sunset Avenue
  • Settlers Street
  • Ann Avenue
  • Homestead Lane
  • April Lane
  • Lawrence Drive
  • Gideon Lawton Lane

Please Note:

  • No parking will be permitted on these streets during construction.
  • Local traffic only. Residents are encouraged to limit travel on these roads as much as possible while work is underway.
  • During installation of the final (top) course of pavement, all vehicular traffic will be prohibited while paving is in progress. Please plan accordingly. 

The Town appreciates your patience and cooperation as these roadway improvements are completed.

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Road Construction & Paving Throughout Town from 08/03/26 to 09/01/26

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