Trolls On The Move! Burlington County Troll Trek Continues This Summer at Two New Locations

Residents looking for a fun summertime adventure can still go searching for trolls in locations across Burlington County.

Troll Trek, Burlington County’s popular outdoor exhibit featuring 19 troll sculptures created from recycled and natural materials, is still on display, though two of the trolls originally at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton recently moved to new locations.

“Gracie the Garden Troll” has taken up residence near the community garden in Pennington Park (801 Creek Road in Delanco), and “Noelle the Troll on a Stroll” has moved to a spot near the pedestrian and bicycle path at Amico Island Park (81 Norman Avenue in Delran).

“I’m told these trolls wanted to see more of Burlington County, so our Burlington County Parks staff helped relocate them to Pennington Park and Amico Island, where they are now attracting new visitors and inspiring future artists,” said Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Allison Eckel, liaison to the Department of Resource Conservation and Parks. “We’re excited that the Troll Trek exhibit continues to generate interest and bring fans to more parks in our system. Visitors to Pennington and Amico Island will discover two of Burlington County’s most scenic destinations and the Rancocas Creek Greenway Trail that links the two parks together. Visitors can walk or cycle the trail and see both statues.”

“Troll Trek demonstrates the power of the arts and how art exhibits, concerts, and programs can generate economic activity from visitors traveling around our county,” added Commissioner Randy Brolo. “It’s a great success and we’re thrilled to see it continue and expand to new locations.”

An updated map listing the trolls’ creators and all their locations is available on the County website at https://burlingtoncountynj.gov/2076/Troll-Trek .

The Troll Trek exhibition was organized by the Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Parks System and consists of 19 troll statues in various outdoor locations throughout Burlington County. It was inspired by Big Rusty, a large troll created by world-renowned artist Thomas Dambo at the site of Hainesport’s future Creek Turn Park. Like Big Rusty, each troll is made from recycled or natural materials.

The trolls were made by artists and teams of artists selected from dozens of submissions made in response to a Burlington County Parks System prospectus. Each artist or team was awarded a $500 stipend to help cover the cost of materials and installation expenses.

There are also several more art exhibits ongoing at Burlington County Parks galleries located at Smithville Park and in Mount Holly, along with several art classes for various ages. You can find information about them and hundreds more County programs, events, and activities in the Burlington County Parks Summer Program guide. The guide is available online at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/235/Parks. You can also find information about Burlington County Parks events and activities by downloading the Burlington County Parks System’s free app from either the Apple or GooglePlay stores.