Winmill Software Announces Sale of Its Project & Portfolio Management Division to Virelli

The award-winning PPM practice becomes an independent company under Courtney Snipes as Winmill focuses on cybersecurity, cloud, AI, and enterprise software.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winmill Software announces it has completed the sale of its Project & Portfolio Management (PPM) division to Virelli , Inc. The transaction took effect August 1, 2026.Winmill's PPM practice was founded two decades ago to provide product resale, consulting, and implementation services for PPM solutions. It has since grown into one of the most respected strategic portfolio management consultancies in North America. Under the direction of PPM Division President Courtney Snipes, the division built deep partnerships with Broadcom ValueOps, Planview, Smartsheet, Carahsoft, and aangine. The division provides strategic portfolio management, enterprise planning, AI-enabled business transformation, and connected work management services to both enterprise and public-sector customers.Virelli is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Virelli will retain Winmill's entire PPM team, and will be led by Ms. Snipes, who will serve as CEO. Customers will continue working with the same teams under existing agreements, which are being assigned to Virelli."Courtney and this team have built something remarkable, transforming our PPM division into one of the most trusted names in strategic portfolio management," said Kevin Kilgore, President and CEO of Winmill Software. "As Virelli, they gain complete focus and autonomy. Their partnerships will accelerate, their name recognition will grow, and their customers will continue to receive the excellence they have come to expect. For Winmill, the transaction lets us double down on our core technology services: cybersecurity, software development, AI and Azure solutions, datacenter services, and our eMembership platform.""This acquisition isn't about changing who we are; it's about investing in who we can become," said Courtney Snipes, Founder and CEO of Virelli. "Our mission remains unchanged: deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers while raising the standard for strategic portfolio management, enterprise planning, and connected work management. We're grateful to Winmill for the foundation that positioned us for this next chapter."To learn more about Virelli, visit www.virelli.inc . To learn more about Winmill Software, visit www.winmill.com

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