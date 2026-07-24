Mostly Medicaid Brings Together 52 Medicaid Leaders for Fourth Annual Ideas Workshop

Former Medicaid Directors Jen Strohecker and Kevin Bagley co-present to the group

BIRMINGHAM, AK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One room. Fifty-two experts. Every corner of Medicaid represented.The Mostly Medicaid Ideas Workshop returned for its fourth consecutive year on July 21, bringing together 52 Medicaid leaders from across the country for an evening of thoughtful discussion, collaboration, and relationship-building. Hosted at Jula's in Alexandria during a dramatic summer lightning storm, the event welcomed a diverse cross-section of the Medicaid ecosystem, including representatives from health plans, government agencies, provider organizations, technology companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers.The evening kicked off with a discussion led by Tracey Izzard, Vice President of Behavioral Health at Sentara Health Plans, who highlighted the importance of protecting vulnerable populations during Medicaid eligibility changes. "We have to be aware of the challenges people with substance use disorders will face with more frequent redeterminations and take ownership of ensuring they do not fall through the cracks," said Izzard.Former Medicaid Directors Jennifer Strohecker of Utah and Kevin Bagley of Nebraska gave a joint presentation. They emphasized that improving the lives of Medicaid members must remain the industry's guiding priority; those working across the Medicaid ecosystem have the opportunity and responsibility to drive meaningful change for the people they serve."We once again, for a fourth year, have brought together leading innovators in the Medicaid space to talk about the most important issues facing members, plans and government leaders," said Kris Vilamaa, Chief Client Officer and Partner at Mostly Medicaid. "Challenging each other and encouraging each other in the work that needs to be done to improve Medicaid for members is what this event is all about."Jennifer Babcock, Senior Vice President at the Association for Community Affiliated Plans, reflected on the unique atmosphere of the gathering: "The folks at Mostly Medicaid have a true knack for gathering people with varied expertise and perspectives and making friends of them. Tuesday's Ideas Workshop was such a wonderful event. Everyone there was a Medicaid expert, but everyone was also interesting and curious and willing to share what they know with everyone else. This is how relationships are built, and relationships help us in the work we do."

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