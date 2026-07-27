AI Advantage, Co-Founded by Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, Sets Out to Close the Gap Left by Technical AI Education

AI Advantage | Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins, and Igor Pogany Built AI Advantage to Give Everyday Business Owners and Entrepreneurs a Practical Path Into AI

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence has opened a strange divide. The tools have never been more capable or more widely available, yet many business owners and entrepreneurs report feeling further behind than they did a year ago. Most of the instruction on offer assumes a technical background that the average professional does not have and never set out to acquire.Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, co-founders of AI Advantage, built the platform around that specific gap."The real problem has never been the technology," said Graziosi. "It has been that almost everything built to teach AI was made for engineers, not for the business owner who just wants their time back. Nobody was showing regular people how to actually install this in their work. That is the gap we built AI Advantage to close."AI Advantage approaches AI education for people who run businesses rather than write code. Through programs including the AI Advantage Bootcamp, the AI Advantage Club, and AI Mastery, the platform guides non-technical professionals through building practical systems they can put to work in their daily operations, alongside Head of AI Education Igor Pogany.--- A Gap Hiding in Plain Sight ---According to the founders, the pattern repeats across industries and experience levels. Professionals collect tools, watch tutorials, and test prompts, and some of the results look promising. Little of it gets built into how the business actually runs. The instruction tends to explain what AI can do in general without ever showing a specific person how to make it work for them."Most people are not falling behind on AI because they lack intelligence," said Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage. "They are falling behind because no one ever showed them that AI has to know them before it can genuinely work for them. Once that idea clicks, everything changes. That is the moment every program here is designed to create."--- Building for the Person, Not the Tool ---Rather than survey every product on the market, AI Advantage focuses on a small number of high-leverage applications and integrates them into workflows people already use. Because the curriculum is built around the individual rather than a single niche or tool, it transfers across fields. The platform's participants include:- Business owners and solo entrepreneurs- Coaches, consultants, and educators- Healthcare and financial professionals- Real estate and corporate professionalsSurvey data from AI Advantage participants shows AI confidence scores rising from an average of 4.1 out of 10 to 8.1 out of 10 within 30 days of enrollment, and more than 70 percent report reclaiming 15 or more hours per week after completing a program.AI Advantage now reaches business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals across more than 150 countries, united less by industry than by a shared aim: to make the expertise they already hold more powerful with AI rather than replaced by it.--- About the Founders ---Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, bestselling author, philanthropist, and the world's leading peak performance coach who has worked with Fortune 500 CEOs, professional athletes, and heads of state across more than 100 countries for nearly 50 years. He co-founded AI Advantage to bring his decades of research in human performance and behavioral change to the challenge of AI adoption for everyday people and businesses.Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and one of the most recognized names in business education, having trained students in over 150 countries across more than 30 years. He co-founded AI Advantage with Tony Robbins and Igor Pogany to make practical AI education accessible to everyday business owners and entrepreneurs.Igor Pogany serves as Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, bringing a self-taught, cross-cultural methodology developed across six countries to help non-technical professionals build personalized AI systems that save time and work autonomously.

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