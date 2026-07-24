CocoLove Named an Official Event Sponsor of the 2026 Lexus US Open of Surfing

Throughout the nine-day event, CocoLove will be featured at Festival Village where attendees can enjoy complimentary cans of CocoLove Coconut Water, while fresh young coconuts tapped with the patented CocoTaps® system will be available for purchase.

Leading brand brings authentic coconut hydration to Huntington Beach with CocoLove Coconut Water and freshly tapped coconuts.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CocoLove , the premium coconut water brand delivering great taste with less waste, is proud to announce its sponsorship as an Official Event Sponsor of the 2026 Lexus US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico, taking place July 25 through August 2 in Huntington Beach, California.Throughout the nine-day event, CocoLove will be featured at Festival Village where attendees can enjoy complimentary cans of CocoLove Coconut Water, while fresh young coconuts tapped with the patented CocoTapssystem will be available for purchase. Founder and Chief Coconut Vinny “CocoVinny” Zaldivar will be on-site daily tapping coconuts and introducing visitors to a more authentic way to experience coconut water while cooling off and watching the world's best surfers compete.Unlike traditional coconut waters that are heat pasteurized and packaged long before reaching consumers, CocoLove is inspired by the taste of a freshly opened young coconut. The brand was created to bring people closer to that fresh-from-the-source experience while reducing unnecessary processing and packaging. Whether enjoying a refreshing can of CocoLove Water or sipping directly from a freshly tapped coconut, consumers experience the clean, naturally refreshing taste that first inspired the brand."The first time I tasted a fresh young coconut in Hawaii, I realized I'd never actually tasted what coconut water was supposed to be," explained CocoVinny Zaldivar, Founder and Chief Coconut of CocoLove. "That experience inspired everything we've built at CocoLove. There's no better place to share that story than the US Open of Surfing, where people are already embracing an active, outdoor lifestyle and looking for natural ways to hydrate."The Lexus US Open of Surfing is one of the world's premier surfing events, featuring the second stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Longboard Tour and the fourth stop on the WSL Challenger Series. In addition to elite surfing competition, the event includes live music, athlete appearances, product demonstrations, food and beverage vendors, and interactive experiences for fans of all ages.Visitors are encouraged to stop by the CocoLove activation each day to sample CocoLove Water, purchase a freshly tapped coconut, meet CocoVinny and the CocoLove team, and learn more about the innovative CocoTapssystem that has helped redefine fresh coconut hydration.For more information, visit https://cocolovewater.com About CocoLoveCocoLove is redefining coconut hydration with products inspired by the taste of a fresh young coconut. Founded in 2013 by Vinny “CocoVinny” Zaldivar, the brand offers great-tasting coconut water, innovative CocoTapstools and fresh coconuts while staying true to its mission of delivering products that are good for people, good for the planet and made to bring a smile. Learn more at www.cocolovewater.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.