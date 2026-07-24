College HUNKS Expands Into Ann Arbor, Nearly Doubling Southeast Michigan Footprint

College HUNKS expand into Ann Arbor, Nearly Doubling Southeast Michigan Footprint College HUNKS Logo

The operation will now be branded as College HUNKS of Detroit and College HUNKS of Ann Arbor, with two separate offices serving customers across the region.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is expanding across Southeast Michigan, significantly growing its service territory to meet increasing demand for moving and junk removal services. The expansion extends the company's reach throughout Wayne, Washtenaw and Monroe counties, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Canton, Wayne, Romulus, Garden City, Westland, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Grosse Ile, Manchester, Taylor, Woodhaven, Saline, Tecumseh, Monroe and surrounding communities.

As part of the expansion, the operation will now be branded as College HUNKS of Detroit and College HUNKS of Ann Arbor, with two separate offices serving customers across the region.

The expansion significantly increases the franchise's footprint across Southeast Michigan and will nearly double its operation overnight with the addition of more than 25 new employees and seven new trucks. The growth will allow the company to serve substantially more residential and commercial customers while creating new jobs and increasing capacity throughout the region.

"Families are moving, businesses are relocating, and homeowners are tackling renovation and cleanout projects. We've continued to invest in our team and operations so we can meet that demand while maintaining the level of service our customers expect," said franchise owner Stevey Hagerman.

Before becoming a College HUNKS franchise owner, Hagerman worked in real estate management. After joining the College HUNKS system five years ago, he launched the Grosse Pointe territory before expanding throughout Detroit. The addition of Ann Arbor and surrounding communities marks the company's largest expansion to date and positions the business to better serve customers across Southeast Michigan.

Hagerman's locations have also earned strong customer recognition, including more than 1,100 Google reviews and a consistent 5-star rating.

"Success means creating opportunities for our team while making a positive impact in the communities we serve," Hagerman said. "With the addition of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, the possibilities for new partnerships are endless. We're excited to get to work, serve these communities, grow our team, and let the results speak for themselves."

Community involvement remains a central part of the business. While the franchise previously made monthly charitable donations, the focus has shifted toward hands-on volunteerism and in-kind support. The team regularly assists nonprofit organizations by hosting soup kitchens, supporting fundraising events, and providing moving and junk removal services at reduced cost or free of charge. One organization they proudly support throughout the year is Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan in St. Clair Shores.

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving — short for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service — has grown to nearly 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. The company also prioritizes social impact: for every job completed, two meals are donated to U.S. Hunger, totaling more than five million meals donated to date. Additionally, items collected during jobs are recycled or donated whenever possible, helping reduce landfill waste while supporting local nonprofits and community organizations.

For more information visit: https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/detroit/

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has nearly 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

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