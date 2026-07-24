Sargia Inc Expands Finger Grid for the Future of Digital Finance

Introducing Finger Bridge, a core infrastructure capability connecting traditional financial institutions with next-generation digital asset ecosystems.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing Finger Bridge , a core infrastructure capability within the Finger Grid ecosystem designed to connect regulated financial institutions with the next generation of digital financial services. Sargia Inc., a financial technology company headquartered in Osaka, Japan, today announced the continued expansion of its enterprise infrastructure platform, Finger Grid, while introducing Finger Bridge as one of the platform’s core infrastructure capabilities.As digital assets, tokenized securities, and real-world assets (RWAs) continue to reshape global capital markets, financial institutions are increasingly exploring how to integrate these innovations with existing financial systems. While new technologies continue to emerge, many organizations still face significant challenges related to fragmented infrastructure, complex system integration, regulatory workflows, operational efficiency, and interoperability between multiple platforms.Sargia believes the next generation of financial services will not be built through isolated technologies, but through enterprise infrastructure capable of securely connecting institutions, systems, and markets using standardized and scalable architecture.To support this vision, the company continues to expand Finger Grid, an enterprise infrastructure platform developed for financial institutions, securities firms, asset managers, fintech companies, and enterprise clients.Finger Grid provides a unified technology foundation that includes:* Enterprise Order Management Systems (OMS)* Enterprise API Infrastructure* Digital Identity Verification (eKYC)* Account & Permission Management* Risk Management* Operational Management Systems* Cloud Infrastructure* Multi-region Distributed ArchitectureThe platform is designed to simplify technology deployment, reduce operational complexity, and enable institutions to modernize their infrastructure while maintaining compatibility with existing business systems.Introducing Finger BridgeAs the Finger Grid ecosystem continues to evolve, Sargia is also expanding Finger Bridge, a core infrastructure capability within the platform.Finger Bridge is designed as an enterprise connectivity layer that enables regulated financial institutions—including securities firms, exchanges, custodians, asset managers, settlement providers, and financial technology companies—to connect through standardized infrastructure.Rather than replacing existing financial systems, Finger Bridge is designed to improve interoperability by providing standardized APIs, workflow orchestration, secure data exchange, and enterprise connectivity between institutions.As global markets continue to explore tokenized securities, digital assets, and blockchain-enabled financial services, Sargia believes that trusted enterprise connectivity will become one of the essential foundations supporting the next generation of financial infrastructure.Finger Bridge represents the company’s long-term vision of enabling financial institutions to participate in future digital financial ecosystems without requiring them to rebuild or replace their existing operational systems.According to Andy, Product Manager of Finger Grid:“Finger Grid was created to solve the growing technology challenges financial institutions face every day. Finger Bridge further extends the platform by providing standardized enterprise connectivity that allows institutions to collaborate more efficiently while preserving their existing systems. We believe the future of financial services will depend not only on innovation, but on infrastructure capable of securely connecting the entire financial ecosystem.”Supporting Osaka’s Vision as an International Financial CenterAs a company headquartered in Osaka, Sargia is committed to contributing to the city’s long-term vision of becoming an international financial center.The company believes that enterprise software, cloud infrastructure, secure digital connectivity, and modern financial technology will become increasingly important components of globally competitive financial ecosystems.By continuously expanding the Finger Grid ecosystem and advancing capabilities such as Finger Bridge, Sargia aims to help create an open, secure, and internationally connected technology environment that supports collaboration among financial institutions, technology providers, and global markets.Looking ahead, Sargia will continue investing in enterprise software, cloud infrastructure, distributed systems, and financial technology while strengthening collaboration with financial institutions, technology companies, universities, industry organizations, and public-sector stakeholders around the world.“We believe the next generation of global financial infrastructure will not be built by a single institution. It will be created through collaboration between governments, regulators, financial institutions, and technology companies. Sargia hopes to contribute to that future by building trusted enterprise infrastructure that enables innovation across global financial markets.”About Sargia Inc.Sargia Inc. is a financial technology company headquartered in Osaka, Japan, specializing in enterprise software, cloud infrastructure, distributed systems, and financial technology.Through the Finger Grid ecosystem, the company develops enterprise infrastructure that enables financial institutions and enterprise organizations to build secure, scalable, and interoperable technology platforms for the future of digital finance.For more information, visit:

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