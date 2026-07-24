The Cadillac of Senior Living: Stonecroft Senior Living Earns Deficiency-Free Survey

Achieving excellence each day truly requires a collective effort. Our exceptional team, supported by our residents, families, and support services, helps our community uphold the highest standards.” — Joy Elliot

FLAT ROCK, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonecroft Senior Living is proud to announce it has earned a Deficiency-Free Survey, one of the highest distinctions a senior living community can receive. The achievement reflects the community's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care, personalized service, and an enriching lifestyle for every resident.A deficiency-free survey signifies that state surveyors found no deficiencies during their comprehensive inspection, underscoring Stonecroft's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and resident satisfaction.Nestled in the picturesque community of Flat Rock, North Carolina, Stonecroft Senior Living offers Independent Living and Assisted Living in one of Western North Carolina's most beautiful settings. Surrounded by the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains and just minutes from historic downtown Hendersonville, the community combines elegant accommodations, personalized support, chef-prepared dining, engaging activities, and beautifully maintained grounds that create a place residents are proud to call home.For Executive Director Joy Elliott, the recognition is a reflection of the people who make Stonecroft exceptional."Achieving excellence each day truly requires a collective effort. Our exceptional team, supported by our residents, families, and support services, helps our community uphold the highest standards in care and compassion. We thank everyone for making Stonecroft the best place to be."That commitment to excellence is evident in the experiences shared by those who know the community best. Family member Libbie Brissie described Stonecroft as "the Cadillac of assisted living," a sentiment that speaks to the exceptional care and hospitality residents receive each day.The community's culture extends beyond resident care and is equally reflected in its dedicated team. Team member Tyneisha Jackson says, "I truly love my job here. The management staff is so supportive and motivational. It is so different from anywhere I have worked before," highlighting the positive environment that empowers staff to provide compassionate, resident-centered service.Families also recognize the difference Stonecroft makes during life's most important moments. Family member Andy Van Nostrand shared, "I could never thank you all for taking such amazing care of Mom. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you. This place is amazing." His heartfelt words reflect the trust families place in the Stonecroft team and the meaningful relationships built throughout each resident's journey.Residents themselves echo that same appreciation. New resident Patricia Pickell remarked that "Everybody bends over backward for you," adding that she loves "the staff's willingness to help." Those everyday acts of kindness and genuine compassion continue to define the Stonecroft experience.The deficiency-free survey is a testament to the dedication of every team member. From resident care and dining services to housekeeping, maintenance, and life enrichment who work together to create a vibrant community where residents can live with confidence, dignity, and purpose.As Stonecroft celebrates this important milestone, the community remains committed to raising the standard for Independent Living and Assisted Living by delivering exceptional service, fostering meaningful relationships, and creating a place where residents and families know they are truly at home.About Stonecroft Senior LivingStonecroft is a premier Independent Living and Assisted Living community located at 560 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, North Carolina. Offering personalized support, engaging lifestyle opportunities, exceptional dining, and a welcoming environment, Stonecroft is dedicated to helping older adults live with purpose, comfort, and confidence in the heart of Western North Carolina.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.